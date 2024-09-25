Ghana at crossroads: Charting a course for recovery and renewal

By Stan Xoese Dogbe.

As elections draw near, Ghana faces the need for experienced leadership to navigate out of economic turmoil.

At a critical juncture in its history, Ghana stands on the brink of a decision that will shape its future for generations. With national elections looming, the country grapples with profound economic and political challenges, brought sharply into focus by years of failing governance under the current Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

The forthcoming election is not just a political contest but a pivotal moment that may determine the trajectory of Ghana’s economic recovery and political stability.

Ghana’s fiscal landscape has deteriorated markedly in recent years, characterised by burgeoning debt and reliance on international financial bailouts.

The recent $360 million disbursement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of a $3 billion aid package underscores the gravity of the situation.

This dependency on external funding, highlights deeper issues within the country’s economic management strategies, marked by short-term fixes rather than sustainable, long-term planning.

The current economic policies have led to increased national debt, which threatens the country’s financial independence. The repercussions of such economic management are severe, potentially leading to increased taxation and significant cuts in public services, which could exacerbate poverty and social inequality across the country.

Politically, Ghana has experienced signs of regression with growing concerns about the erosion of democratic norms, including threats to judicial independence, a lack of transparency in government dealings, and corruption.

These governance failures have potential long-term effects on the nation’s stability and democratic integrity, which are crucial for attracting foreign investment and promoting sustainable development.

Ghana’s social fabric is at risk as economic and political instability continues to affect everyday life. The rising cost of living and inadequate public services fuel discontent among the populace, making the need for effective leadership ever more critical.

In this climate of uncertainty, John Mahama’s towering personality becomes

significantly relevant. His previous administration (2012 to 2017 as President of Ghana) was noted for its attempts to stabilise the economy and improve transparency in government operations. His governance experience during challenging times starkly contrasts the current administration’s approach and offers a beacon of hope for many.

A leader like Mahama, who has firsthand Experience managing economic crises and complex political landscapes, is well-suited to steer Ghana back toward economic stability and democratic integrity.

His past policies of significant infrastructural development and educational reform are remembered as initiatives that could help mitigate the current economic downturn.

When reflecting on Mahama’s previous tenure, I see the potential for a return to policies prioritising strategic economic planning and anti-corruption measures.

His vision for a technologically empowered economy and enhanced social welfare systems would address immediate economic challenges and longer-term developmental goals.

The stakes could not be higher as Ghana stands on the precipice of a defining electoral decision. John Mahama is the leader, one with Experience and Vision that Ghana needs to stop the economic decay and hardships and turn back the development clock to benefit this lovely country’s people.

The New Patriotic Party’s economic missteps, marked by spiralling debt, dependency on international bailouts, and short-sighted policies, threaten to anchor Ghana in a quagmire of economic stagnation and social unrest. As Mahama noted in previous speeches, including his speech in Ghana at a Crossroads, Ghana’s economy is in a coma. Strategic interventions are needed to reset and usher us into a new paradigm.

The political landscape, marred by diminishing democratic principles and growing authoritarian tendencies, presents a grim picture that could deter international partnerships and investments critical for our country’s recovery.

The truth is that continuing this governance style could lead Ghana into a chaotic era in which economic woes are compounded by a fraying social fabric and eroded trust in public institutions.

The potential for increased poverty, unemployment, and social inequality looms large, signalling a disastrous trajectory that might take generations to reverse.

In this critical moment, the clarion call for change echoes throughout the corridors of power and the streets of Ghana. The upcoming elections present not merely an opportunity but a necessity for a transformative shift in leadership.

Ghana requires a visionary approach to restoring fiscal prudence, championing transparency, and reaffirming democratic values. The nation’s future prosperity hinges on pivoting from the brink of disaster to a path of sustainable development and social cohesion.

Now, more than ever, Ghana needs leaders who can implement long-term strategies for growth and development rather than short-term fixes that falter under the weight of economic realities.

The urgency of this change cannot be overstated—it is imperative to revive Ghana’s economic fortunes and restore its international stature.

Stan Xoese Dogbe is a Ghanaian Journalist and Political Communications Strategist. You can contact him at [email protected]. Facebook & X Accounts: @StanDogbe.