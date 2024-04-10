Mahama shocked by excessive levies and taxes on imports at the Ports, promises reforms

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has expressed his astonishment at the exorbitant levies and fees imposed on imported vehicles at the ports.

Speaking to members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), the former Preaident Mahama, highlighted the burden placed on traders and individuals who import vehicles into the country.

During his address, Mr Mahama cited the case of a car importer who had imported a 2023 Lexus vehicle and listed the numerous charges imposed, including a 20% import duty, import VATs, processing fees, ECOWAS levy, vehicle examination fee, network charges, network charges VAT, network charges COVID.

The rest were Ghana Shippers Authority levy, import National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) network charges, Ghana Health Service disinfection fee, Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI) import declaration fee, special import levy, Ghana Export-Import Bank levy, Ghana Education Trust Fund, Ghana Education Trust Fund network charge, African Union import levy, COVID health recovery levy, certification, and Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Expressing his dismay, the NDC flagbearer vowed to explore ways to ease the heavy financial burden imposed on traders and individuals during the clearance of goods at the ports.

He assured the audience that, if elected, he would prioritize the reduction and elimination of some of these levies and fees to facilitate a more conducive environment for importation and trade.

The excessive levies and taxes on imported vehicles have raised concerns among traders, importers, and members of the Ghanaian business community.

The issue has become a pressing matter as stakeholders aim to stimulate economic growth and attract foreign investment in the country’s trade sector.

Mr. Mahama’s pledge to reform the system and alleviate the financial strain faced by importers has sparked hope for a more streamlined and transparent process in the future.

The NDC flagbearer’s remarks have also intensified debate on the need for comprehensive reforms in the pricing structure and financial policies affecting imports in Ghana