Major 1Major Politics

Mahama reiterates stance against dubious SML deal

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

At the Building Ghana Tour town hall meeting in Koforidua, the atmosphere buzzed with anticipation as former and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) took the stage. 

With a resolute tone, John Mahama, denounced a dubious revenue assurance contract inked between the Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML). 

Promising a steadfast stand against corruption, Mahama declared that his administration would neither accept nor acknowledge such agreements.

Firmly committed to accountability, the former president, vowed to ensure that those implicated in the questionable contract would face consequences for the funds they had allegedly misappropriated. 

As he spoke, a wave of support resonated through the crowd, echoing the collective desire for transparency and integrity in the nation’s governance.

More Read

John Mahama expresses opposition to LGBTQ, citing religious beliefs

John Mahama cries over the state of Ghana under Akufo-Addo
Mahama reaffirms commitment to implementing 24-hour economy policy to boost employment and revitalize economy
Dapaah case nails Akufo-Addo & Bawumia govt as corrupt 

This pivotal moment not only marked Mahama’s dedication to the fight against corruption, but also ignited a renewed sense of civic responsibility among the citizens present. 

The promise to strengthen the nation’s defenses against corruption became a rallying point, shaping the discourse on ethical governance during the #BuildingGhanaTour.

You Might Also Like

John Mahama expresses opposition to LGBTQ, citing religious beliefs

John Mahama cries over the state of Ghana under Akufo-Addo

Mahama reaffirms commitment to implementing 24-hour economy policy to boost employment and revitalize economy

Dapaah case nails Akufo-Addo & Bawumia govt as corrupt 

Share this Article
Previous Article Sammy Gyamfi ESQ. Writes on the matter of Ghana’s humongous 2023 AFCON budget and matters arising
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Mahama reiterates stance against dubious SML deal
Major 1 Major Politics
Sammy Gyamfi ESQ. Writes on the matter of Ghana’s humongous 2023 AFCON budget and matters arising
Feature Major 3
I have retired from domestic politics – Gabby Otchere-Darko
Major 2 Major Politics
John Mahama expresses opposition to LGBTQ, citing religious beliefs
Major 1 Major Politics
Lost your password?