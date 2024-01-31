Mahama reiterates stance against dubious SML deal

At the Building Ghana Tour town hall meeting in Koforidua, the atmosphere buzzed with anticipation as former and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) took the stage.

With a resolute tone, John Mahama, denounced a dubious revenue assurance contract inked between the Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

Promising a steadfast stand against corruption, Mahama declared that his administration would neither accept nor acknowledge such agreements.

Firmly committed to accountability, the former president, vowed to ensure that those implicated in the questionable contract would face consequences for the funds they had allegedly misappropriated.

As he spoke, a wave of support resonated through the crowd, echoing the collective desire for transparency and integrity in the nation’s governance.

This pivotal moment not only marked Mahama’s dedication to the fight against corruption, but also ignited a renewed sense of civic responsibility among the citizens present.

The promise to strengthen the nation’s defenses against corruption became a rallying point, shaping the discourse on ethical governance during the #BuildingGhanaTour.