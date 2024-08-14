Major 1Major Politics

Mahama promises Volta socio-economic change on 4-day regional tour

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, arrived in Juapong yesterday to start a four-day campaign tour of the Volta Region.

Speaking at a community engagement attended by the North Tongu Union of Chiefs, Mahama, outlined his plans for the region’s social and economic transformation, reminding the people that the NDC implemented every major infrastructural and developmental initiative in the Volta Region.

The #Mahama4Change2024 tour, is designed to be inclusive, with engagements planned with traditional and religious leaders, community durbars, market women, the youth, and other stakeholders.

A statement from Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Campaign Spokesperson, yesterday, Tuesday, August 13, 2024, explains, “This comprehensive approach underscores our commitment to engaging with all sectors of the community”.

Mr Mahama, is committed to working towards the development and progress of the Volta Region, with a vision of building the Ghana we want together.

As part of his first-day activities, the Campaign team visited Dededo in the Ho West Constituency, called on the Asogli Traditional Council, held a community durbar at Kpetoe in the Agotime-Kpetoe Constituency, and attended a youth town hall meeting at the Ho Technical University.

