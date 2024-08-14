Chairman Wontumi’s leadership makes NDC’s Ashanti Region target unrealistic – Justin Kodua

Justin Frimpong Kodua, the General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has dismissed the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s target of securing 35percent of the votes in the Ashanti Region in the pending 2024 general elections, describing it as “wishful thinking,” asaaseradio.com reports.



Speaking at the launch of the NPP’s Ashanti Regional Working Committee and Women’s Conference on Sunday, August 11, Kodua, attributed the unrealistic nature of the NDC’s goal to the strong leadership of the Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.



“With able Chairman Wontumi in charge of Ashanti Region, the NDC’s target is a wish but not a reality. In life, it is good to have a wish, but how to achieve it is what matters most, knowing very well that it is not realistic,” Kodua remarked.



He emphasized the NPP’s achievements and the importance of showcasing their work to convince Ghanaians.



“We have worked across the country; our works are visible. All we have to do is to show proof of our work to Ghanaians through our campaign activities. When we do that, we will be able to convince Ghanaians to vote for us to break the 8 on 7th December,” he urged, particularly addressing the Women’s Wing of the party.



Kodua also delivered a stern message to party appointees in the Bono Region, expressing frustration over their disconnect with constituents.



He warned that appointees who fail to engage with their regions and attend important programs would be publicly called out.



“I will not accept it as a general secretary whereby you are an appointee of this government, and you don’t visit your region, you don’t visit your constituency, and you don’t attend programmes. They shouldn’t force me to mention names. If that trend continues, I will name and shame them,” he stated.