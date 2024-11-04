Mahama in Oti Region for a two-day campaign

Former President John Mahama, has begun a two-day tour of the Oti region this morning from Kwamekrom in the Biakoye constituency, as part of his ongoing #Mahama4Change2024 campaign.

The start of the Oti Region tour, follows his participation in Sunday’s launch of a national campaign for peace by various religious bodies, demonstrating his commitment to fostering unity and stability in the nation.

While on the tour, Mahama will focus his message on critical issues affecting the region and the country’s growth and development.

*Creating Jobs:*

Mahama’s vision centres on reducing unemployment through sustainable economic policies, including the 24-hour economy, rolling out a $10bn BIG PUSH infrastructural programme and a one million coders programme.

He believes that jobs not only provide income but also dignity and purpose. The Mahama administration will prioritise investments in sectors that generate employment for our youth.

*Supporting Women-Owned Businesses:*

Mahama recognises that women play a pivotal role in the economy and, together with Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, are committed to empowering women entrepreneurs through the Women’s Development Bank to support women businesses to thrive and facilitate access to capital.

*Launching a National Apprentice Programme:*

Mahama is advocating for a nationwide apprentice programme to equip the youth with practical skills. This initiative will create opportunities for hands-on training, paid for by the government, to encourage Master Craftsmen and women to accept young people for apprenticeship. It will also help develop a skilled young workforce prepared to meet the demands of the job market.

Mahama’s visit to the Oti region will allow him to engage with constituents and share his vision for Building the Ghana we want together. He will meet with community leaders, visit local businesses, and address the public.