Major 1Politics

Mahama in Oti Region for a two-day campaign

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Former President John Mahama, has begun a two-day tour of the Oti region this morning from Kwamekrom in the Biakoye constituency, as part of his ongoing #Mahama4Change2024 campaign.

The start of the Oti Region tour, follows his participation in Sunday’s launch of a national campaign for peace by various religious bodies, demonstrating his commitment to fostering unity and stability in the nation.

While on the tour, Mahama will focus his message on critical issues affecting the region and the country’s growth and development.

*Creating Jobs:*

Mahama’s vision centres on reducing unemployment through sustainable economic policies, including the 24-hour economy, rolling out a $10bn BIG PUSH infrastructural programme and a one million coders programme.

More Read

NDC blacklist 4 companies printing 2024 ballot papers

Minister of Fantevikope International Bethel Church calls for peaceful election in December
PDS, Agyapa, Sputnik-V, National Cathedral scandals top Mahama’s list of corrupt cases to prosecute  
‘Bawumia getting 500,000 votes in Volta Region this year’

 He believes that jobs not only provide income but also dignity and purpose. The Mahama administration will prioritise investments in sectors that generate employment for our youth.

*Supporting Women-Owned Businesses:*

Mahama recognises that women play a pivotal role in the economy and, together with Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, are committed to empowering women entrepreneurs through the Women’s Development Bank to support women businesses to thrive and facilitate access to capital.

*Launching a National Apprentice Programme:*

Mahama is advocating for a nationwide apprentice programme to equip the youth with practical skills. This initiative will create opportunities for hands-on training, paid for by the government, to encourage Master Craftsmen and women to accept young people for apprenticeship. It will also help develop a skilled young workforce prepared to meet the demands of the job market.

Mahama’s visit to the Oti region will allow him to engage with constituents and share his vision for Building the Ghana we want together. He will meet with community leaders, visit local businesses, and address the public.

You Might Also Like

NDC blacklist 4 companies printing 2024 ballot papers

Minister of Fantevikope International Bethel Church calls for peaceful election in December

PDS, Agyapa, Sputnik-V, National Cathedral scandals top Mahama’s list of corrupt cases to prosecute  

‘Bawumia getting 500,000 votes in Volta Region this year’

Share this Article
Previous Article NDC blacklist 4 companies printing 2024 ballot papers
Next Article Answers to John Mahama’s five questions on the economy: Razak Kojo Opoku writes
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang begins tour of Volta Region tomorrow
Major 2 Politics
Answers to John Mahama’s five questions on the economy: Razak Kojo Opoku writes
Feature Major 2
Mahama in Oti Region for a two-day campaign
Major 1 Politics
NDC blacklist 4 companies printing 2024 ballot papers
Major 1 Politics
Lost your password?