Mahama begins security overhaul with IGP Dampare’s removal

President John Dramani Mahama, has initiated changes within the security services, beginning with the removal of Dr George Akuffo Dampare, from his position as Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the appointment of his deputy, Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohunu, as his replacement. Similar changes are expected across other security institutions.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, aged 53, had seven more years of service remaining, although there have been claims that he is older than his official police age.

His removal has seen videos of police personnel jubilating, with some accusing him of shutting down their Officers’ Mess for some years now.

The decision was announced in a press statement issued by the Presidency yesterday, Thursday, March 13, and signed by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

The Herald, has learned that these changes had been planned for some time, but the President was awaiting advice from the Council of State and the governing councils of the respective institutions. This move marks a significant leadership shift within the Ghana Police Service as the new administration restructures key security institutions.

A similar shake-up is anticipated within the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), potentially involving the removal of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, along with other Service Chiefs, namely the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu; the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona; and the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe.

Further changes are expected within the Ghana Immigration Service, currently led by Comptroller-General Kwame Asuah Takyi; the Ghana Prisons Service, under Director-General Isaac Kofi Egyir; the Customs, Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS), headed by Brigadier General Zibrim Ayorrogo; and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), where Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Julius A. Kuunuor is in charge.

The statement indicated that, President Mahama, made the appointment in consultation with the Council of State, in accordance with Articles 91 and 202 of the 1992 Constitution.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohunu, who is reported to be 59, is expected to be sworn into office today, Friday, March 14.

COP Yohunu, a seasoned officer with forty years experience in law enforcement, assumes the role of IGP at a time, when the Police Service is facing allegations of favouritism and secret promotions.

Over 200 officers, have taken legal action against the IGP for allegedly refusing to promote them, with promotions reportedly being communicated privately via text messages rather than announced publicly.

The press statement, emphasised the government’s confidence in Yohunu’s ability to lead the service effectively, ensuring enhanced professionalism and security across the country.

This appointment, follows a legal challenge filed by think tank Imani Ghana and security expert Professor Kwesi Aning at the Supreme Court.

They seek to prevent the President from removing the Inspector-General of Police and other heads of security agencies until an ongoing case on the matter is decided in May 2025.

The IGP, is believed to be behind the lawsuit, seeking to retain his position. The plaintiffs argue that security heads would be unfairly treated if they were dismissed before the Supreme Court delivers its ruling.

In their suit, the plaintiffs requested an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the Defendant, including His Excellency the President of the Republic and the respective councils of the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service, National Fire Service, and Ghana Prisons Service, from removing, terminating, dismissing, sacking, suspending, or otherwise interfering with the positions of the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, the Comptroller of the Ghana Immigration Service, the Director-General of the National Fire Service, and the Inspector-General of Police.

The injunction is sought pending the final determination of the case.

The plaintiffs further argued that the suit raises serious constitutional issues, with the balance of convenience heavily favouring the applicants. They contended that the government would suffer no harm should the court grant the application, as a ruling is imminent. Moreover, should the plaintiffs lose the case, the Executive would still retain the authority to remove the security heads in question.

The suit concluded by asserting that granting the injunction is just, appropriate, and necessary under the circumstances, urging the court to prevent any premature dismissals before the case is fully adjudicated.