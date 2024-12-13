L’Oréal-UNESCO for women in Science 2024 young talents Sub-Saharan Africa awards

…30 brilliant African women scientists recognized

The Fondation L’Oréal and UNESCO are proud to unveil the 30 winners of the 15th edition of L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Young Talents Sub-Saharan Africa Awards, which celebrates and supports African women scientists for the quality of their scientific research.

This year, 25 PhD candidates and 5 post-doctoral researchers from 15 African countries will be rewarded for their innovative work and commitment to addressing major scientific challenges threatening the continent such as food security, public health, and the impact of climate change.

These trailblazers in science were selected among nearly 800 applications by a jury chaired by Professor Aggrey AMBALI, Head of Technical Cooperation and Programme Financing at the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD).

The award ceremony will take place in Cotonou, Benin, on December 10th, 2024, with the presence of government representatives of Benin. As in previous years, the event will also gather various personalities, alongside UNESCO representatives and jury members. This ceremony will also mark the celebration of the 15thanniversary of the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Young Talents Sub-Saharan Africa program.

Women Inclusion in Scientific Research: A Sustainable Solution to Africa’s Challenges

As Africa experiences one of the world’s highest population growth rates, women’s contribution to science has become crucial for the continent’s sustainable development. Africa currently counts a population of 1.5 billion, which is expected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050 and over 4 billion by 2100[1]. This momentum spawns significant challenges, particularly in the face of climate disruptions that exacerbate.

droughts, increase the proliferation of infectious diseases, and contaminate soils, thereforedirectly threatening the populations’ food security.

Faced with these challenges, the contribution of African women scientists is key. This year’s awarded Young Talents are living proof of their pivotal role, among them is Blessing Olagunju, who works on improving water quality in Nigeria, Matrona Mbendo, whose research aims to develop an HIV vaccine for women, and Sarobidy Rakotonarivo, who is developing practices to preserve biodiversity in Madagascar.

“The challenges awaiting the world and the African continent are significant. Yet, we are merely at their threshold.

To address those challenges, we need science more than ever; however, women who wish to pursue scientific careers are battling headwinds of obstacles while they can bring adapted perspectives, boundless innovative capabilities, and unwavering commitment to everyone’s development. Herein lies the reason why we have been supporting women scientists in Sub-Saharan Africa for 15 years, alongside with UNESCO, to help them develop their leadership and design a more inclusive future. Much ground remains to be covered, and our efforts must remain steadfast,” stated Alexandra Palt, Vice President of the FondationL’Oréal.

According to Lidia Brito, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences, “one of the greatest strengths and potential of the African continent is youth. For young people, science presents a unique opportunity. It addresses their needs by fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and essential skills development. Science-based education and training programmes equip youth with the tools necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. By investing in science and championing innovation, African societies can empower the next generation to drive economic growth, create jobs, and tackle pressing environmental challenges. UNESCO is committed to working alongside its partners to support this shared vision and unlock the continent’s full potential.”

15 Years Empowering Scientific Women in Sub-Saharan Africa

Women represent only 31.5% of researchers In Sub-Saharan Africa[2]. For this reason, the Fondation L’Oréal and UNESCO have joined forces over the past 15 years to spotlight the scientific excellence of researchers throughout the continent and encourage more women to pursue scientific careers.

Ever since its creation, L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Young Talents Sub-Saharan Africa program has recognized240 young researchers from more than 34 African countries and received over 4,000 applications. These scientists have benefited from financial support, including research grants of €10,000 for PhD candidates and €15,000 for post-doctoral researchers, along with trainings in leadership, communication, and negotiation to better respond to sexism, as an example among others.

“For Women in Science award has significantly advanced my personal and professional growth. It boosted my confidence and my sense of belonging to a global community of women scientists. It also paved the way to foster new collaborations and enhanced my leadership skills, encouraging me to take on new challenges. From the moment I received this award, I am very proud to have been appointed as a member of the team elaborating the 2050 Vision for Tanzania’s development. This is a unique opportunity to apply my expertise in artificial intelligence and education to national development and inspire more young women to see the difference they can make in science, “mentioned Dr Neema Mduma, a Tanzanian researcher who received the For Women in Science Young Talents Sub-Saharan Africa Award in 2020.

A survey has been conducted among former winners of the For Women in Science Young Talents in Sub-Saharan Africa award, which indicates that:

95.4%assertedthat the For Women in Science Young Talents Sub-Saharan Africa Award has had a significant impact on their career progression.

91% specified that they gained greater visibility.

94%confirmedthat the award strengthened their self-confidence

