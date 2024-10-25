Access Bank recognized as best bank in customer satisfaction at the CIMG Awards

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc has achieved a remarkable milestone at this year’s Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Customer Satisfaction Index Awards, sweeping three prestigious awards. The awards highlight the Bank’s unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch customer experiences.

The event, which took place at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra, celebrated outstanding service delivery across the banking industry.

At this year’s edition of the awards, Access Bank (Ghana) Plc was honoured as the Best Bank in Customer Satisfaction for Business Banking.

This recognition reinforces Access Bank’s leadership in business banking, demonstrating the bank’s exceptional understanding of corporate clients and their needs. With its focus on providing tailored financial solutions and maintaining a robust support system for businesses, Access Bank has continued to excel in this highly competitive area.

The bank was also awarded a five-star rating for Service Quality in Consumer Banking, an achievement that underscores its dedication to providing seamless and personalized banking experiences for individual customers.

Access Bank’s innovative digital platforms and customer-centric products have consistently positioned it as a top choice for consumers seeking a modern, reliable, and responsive banking experience.

In addition to these wins, Access Bank emerged as the second runner-up in Service Quality for Business Banking.

This accomplishment further highlights the bank’s exceptional performance in serving business customers, focusing on operational efficiency and a deep understanding of business dynamics.

Speaking on the achievement, the Executive Director of Retail, Pearl Nkrumah, expressed gratitude to the bank’s customers for their continued loyalty and trust.

“These recognitions from the CIMG are a clear reflection of the dedication, commitment, and tireless efforts of our entire Access Bank team. We are grateful to our customers for allowing us to serve them and are inspired to continue exceeding their expectations,” she said.

She further emphasized the bank’s commitment to continuously enhancing customer experiences: “As a bank, we believe in pushing the boundaries of excellence in all we do. This motivates us to continually innovate and provide solutions that simplify banking and improve the lives of our customers.”

In addition, the Head of Customer Experience Management, Yaa Amankwaa Pokoo, highlighted the importance of consistently improving the bank’s customer-centric strategy.

She said “Our approach has always been to put the customer first in every interaction and these awards are proof we are delivering on our promise. We remain focused on providing accessible, convenient and personalized services that align with the evolving needs of customers.”

Access Bank Ghana has built a strong reputation for its innovative approach to banking, setting benchmarks for service excellence and customer satisfaction. These latest recognitions follow a series of awards in previous years, including accolades for sustainable banking, digital innovation, and financial inclusion.

With this significant achievement, Access BankGhana remains focused on driving innovation and maintaining its momentum in delivering superior banking experiences. The bank remains committed to leveraging its global expertise and local insight to offer unmatched value to its diverse clientele, including individuals, SMEs, and large corporations.

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, over the past 15 years, has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to understanding its customers’ needs, consistently delivering exceptional service, and empowering individuals and businesses alike.

Since its inception, Access Bank (Ghana) Plc has been at the forefront of the financial sector, providing a wide range of innovative banking solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of its customers. With a vision to be the world’s most respected African bank, Access Bank continues to build long-lasting partnerships that drive sustainable growth and economic transformation.