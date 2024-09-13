Lands Ministry, GES commend Access Bank for ‘A Sandal More for a Better Tomorrow’ initiative

Access Bank Ghana has received praise from both the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Ghana Education Service (GES) following the official launch of phase two of the bank’s “A Sandal More for a Better Tomorrow” initiative. The initiative, which aims to supply 20,000 sandals to schoolchildren across the country, was launched at the Kroma Cluster of Schools in Nungua, Accra on Tuesday, September 10.

The event attracted key stakeholders, including Rana Motors, Horseman Shoes, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and GES. In a statement, Joseph Osiakwan, Technical Director in charge of Forestry at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, commended the initiative on behalf of the sector minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor. Osiakwan emphasized that the project aligns with the government’s climate change efforts and broader environmental sustainability goals.

“Today, this initiative by Access Bank is an example of the shared responsibility we all bear in addressing the climate crisis,” he remarked. “This indeed will augment government efforts to fight climate change.”

The “A Sandal More for a Better Tomorrow” initiative focuses on recycling old car tyres into school sandals for underprivileged children. This initiative contributes to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), SDG 4 (Quality Education), and SDG 1 (No Poverty). By turning waste into high-quality footwear, the project not only helps children attend school comfortably but also promotes sustainable practices and reduces environmental waste.

An exciting feature of the second phase of the project is the “Better Tomorrow Truck,” which will distribute sandals across all 16 regions of Ghana. The truck will visit selected schools, identified by GES and through social media engagement, ensuring that the initiative reaches those most in need. Furthermore, to offset the truck’s emissions, Access Bank and its partners have committed to planting trees in every region, demonstrating the project’s dedication to environmental sustainability.

The initiative has also created jobs for over 500 shoemakers in the Ashanti Region, who are responsible for producing the sandals. This has provided an economic boost to local artisans while addressing the footwear needs of schoolchildren nationwide.

During the launch, Access Bank’s Country Operating Officer, Ugochi Okoro, highlighted the broader social impact of the project. “Our ‘A Sandal More for a Better Tomorrow’ initiative goes beyond providing footwear. It’s about creating opportunities, uplifting communities, and protecting our environment,” she said. Okoro also underscored the initiative’s alignment with several SDGs, including SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

Mr. Kassem Odaymat, Chief Operating Officer of Rana Motors, expressed his company’s commitment to supporting the initiative by providing 4,000 used tyres for sandal production. He noted that this partnership is part of Rana Motors’ broader efforts to support environmental sustainability and community welfare.

Similarly, KabuteyOcansey of Horseman Shoes lauded the collaboration, emphasizing the importance of local craftsmanship in the project. He expressed hope that the initiative would expand to benefit more regions in Ghana and possibly other African countries.

A unique aspect of the project is Access Bank’s commitment to capturing the dreams of the children receiving the sandals. The bank will document the children’s aspirations, and some of the most promising students will be selected for sponsorship, allowing them to achieve their educational and career goals.

Oluwaseun David-Akindele, Head of Corporate Communications and Brand Management at Access Bank Ghana, highlighted this as an investment in the future. “We are not just giving these children sandals; we are investing in their futures,” he said. “This initiative is about more than immediate impact; it’s about building a sustainable future for every child involved.”