Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu publicly writes to American Embassy to urgently address new visa website challenges

The U.S. Embassy in Ghana is facing mounting criticism as technical issues with its newly launched visa scheduling website have left K-1 visa and other applicants in limbo.

Persistent errors on the platform have hindered visa appointment scheduling, DHL pickup arrangements, and the generation of payment reference numbers, sparking frustration among visa seekers.

Reports indicate that despite raising concerns during pre-screening interviews at the embassy, applicants are yet to see any resolution from the embassy’s IT support. Attempts to contact the embassy’s support team through emails to [email protected] and [email protected], as well as calls to the designated helpline at +233 596992649, have reportedly gone unanswered.

Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu, a visa applicant, expressed disappointment, stating, “The current technical issues are causing significant delays for applicants, particularly those applying for K-1 and other visa categories. It’s essential that the embassy addresses this issue promptly to avoid further disruptions.”

As delays continue, affected applicants are urging the U.S. Embassy to expedite the resolution of these glitches to avoid prolonged setbacks in visa processing. The technical failures come at a critical time, as the demand for visa services remains high.

The embassy has yet to release an official statement addressing the ongoing issues.

Below is the open email Dr Iddrisu sent to the US Embassy in Ghana

Subject: Urgent: Technical Issues with New Visa Website for K-1 and Other Visa Applicants

Dear U.S. Embassy Ghana,

Visa applicants are encountering persistent errors on your new visa scheduling website for applicants, affecting visa appointment scheduling, DHL pickup scheduling, and payment reference number generation. K-1 and other visa applicants have made numerous complaints during your pre-screening interviews at your embassy, yet these technical challenges remain unresolved by your staff and IT support. Complaints sent to your support team email at [email protected] and [email protected], have also been left unanswered. Likewise, calls to your support center at +233 596992649 are left unanswered.

It is essential that you address and resolve this issue promptly. The current technical issues are causing significant delays and difficulties for visa applicants, particularly those applying for K-1 and other visas, in processing their visa fee payments.

Thank you,

Sa-ad Iddrisu, PhD.