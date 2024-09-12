GeneralMajor 2

Agriculture and Aquaculture organizations join forces to combat galamsey

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

By Prince Ahenkorah

The Ghana Agriculture and Aquaculture Associations, have joined forces to combat illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, calling on the President and Parliament to address the critical issue of illegal mining (galamsey) wreaking havoc on the nation’s agricultural and aquatic ecosystems.

They made their stance known in a press release dated September 12, 2024, jointly signed by stakeholders in the Agriculture and Aquaculture value chain.

The Associations called for immediate and decisive actions to combat galamsey by ceasing all galamsey operations immediately, the immediate resignation or dismissal of the Minister for Mines and Natural Resources and his deputies, restoring degraded lands, and prosecuting perpetrators.

They also called for the implementation of sustainable mining practices, support for affected communities and industries, the setup of a National Anti-Galamsey Steering Committee comprising respected non-partisan citizens and key stakeholders, and the deployment of military and police personnel to galamsey-prone areas.

They urge the urgent implementation of measures to halt galamsey operations and conduct environmental assessments.

To end galamsey, the Associations, stated that there should be the provision of alternative livelihoods, the development of a National Mining Policy, and the setup of a Galamsey Rehabilitation Fund, as well as promoting agroforestry and reforestation efforts.

The Associations, further reiterated the detrimental impacts of galamsey activities on Ghana’s environment.

They highlighted the widespread depletion of Ghana’s Forest Reserve and the destruction of 78% of freshwater bodies (FAO, 2022), loss of aquatic life, biodiversity, and significant economic repercussions, including a $1.2 billion annual fish import bill (GSA, 2023).

They again indicated the threats to food security, job creation, health, and national stability (MoTI, 2022), alarming pollution levels in water bodies and forest cover loss (EPA, 2023), health risks such as cancer, respiratory diseases, and birth defects linked to exposure to hazardous substances used in galamsey (GHS, 2023), and estimated annual economic losses of $2.3 billion with over 1 million individuals directly involved in galamsey (GSS, 2022).

The coalition, therefore, urged the Minister of Food and Agriculture to publicly denounce galamsey’s impact, collaborate with the Minister of Environment, protect farmers’ lands, support affected farmers, and advocate for sustainable agricultural practices.

The coalition stands resolutely against the devastation caused by galamsey and calls for innovative solutions, community involvement, and justice for affected regions.

