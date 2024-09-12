Sammy Gyamfi calls for a state of emergency on NPP over failure to combat galamsey

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, has taken to social media to criticize the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its handling of illegal gold mining, commonly referred to as “galamsey.”

In a recent post, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, highlighted what he perceives as a failure by the NPP government to effectively combat galamsey over the past 2,805 days, since the party took office on January 7, 2017.

He pointed to the various initiatives launched by the government, including Operation Vanguard and GALAMSTOP, asserting that these efforts, have not resulted in substantial improvements.

The NDC Communications Officer, argued that the NPP would not be able to rectify the situation in a mere 86 days, even with a declared state of emergency.

“This government has shown that they cannot effectively combat galamsey. If they have failed in nearly 2,805 days, how can Ghanaians expect them to succeed in just over two months?” Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi wrote.

He further urged the public to hold the current administration accountable for the destruction of water bodies, forest reserves, and farmlands, which he claims is a consequence of their policies and inaction.

Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi called on Ghanaians to declare a state of emergency on the NPP and expressed his belief that the best course of action would be to vote them out in the upcoming general elections on December 7, 2024.

He framed the electoral choice as a decisive measure to protect the country’s environmental resources and safeguard the future.

The NPP has faced increasing scrutiny and criticism over its environmental policies and the ongoing challenges posed by illegal mining activities.