Kwabena Agyepong & Adomako Baafi rubbish Ken Agyapong

Reveal Gov't Goodies, call him liar and ingrate ahead of NPP flagbearer contest

The race for the 2023 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership slot is getting heated by the day with the aspirants or their agents, taking a dig at each other, while projecting their loyalty to the party, services over the years, as well as their generosity towards members in need of one support or the other.

On the chopping board is the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

His claims are being discredited, his secrets, including juicy deals and government appointments to him and his wife are being revealed, and records are being set straight by the ruling party members who are privy to some information.

So far, another Presidential aspirant, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong and Yaw Adomako Baafi, a former communications director for the NPP, have on separate platforms fired salvoes at Assin Central MP calling him names, including a liar and an ingrate.

Whereas Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has expressed disgust over claims by Kennedy Agyapong that he repaid a US$3 million debt by the NPP owed in 1992, Yaw Adomako Baafi, has also taken the Assin Central MP to the cleaners, insisting that nobody in the NPP has benefited from the Akufo-Addo government more than Ken Agyapong, yet he keeps trying to bring down the government.

Yaw Adomako Baafi, was hitting back at Kennedy Agyapong for claiming that he (Baafi) has been lying to the public that the Akufo-Addo government has done nothing for him since its inception in January 2017.

But speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Mr Baafi said that the presidential hopeful and his family relations, have been given juicy positions in the current government although he keeps running it down.

“He said I have been given a Pajero… but what has he been given? He is the board Chairman of Ghana Gas. His wife is the Board Chairman of the Ghana Maritime Authority. If you come to parliament, he is the head of the Select Committee on Defence and Interior and he supervises all the military and police contracts.

“If you come to COCOBOD, he (Ken) has been given a lot of contracts there. He also has contracts at the Ministry of Energy, same at the Ministry of Education, including TVET contracts.

“So, if I got a Pajero and you say I’m complaining, why are you also criticising the governance of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, despite all you have gotten from the government?” he said in Twi.

The Assin Central MP, had accused Adomako Baafi of lying about not receiving support from the NPP after he helped the party win the 2016 elections.

“You were telling polling station executives that you have not received anything; meanwhile, you were one of the first people Akufo-Addo gave a brand new Pajero to when he won,” he added.

Kennedy, also accused the former NPP communication director of deliberately lying to the party folk just to gain support for the candidate he is supporting in the NPP flagbearer race.

The MP said that he bought a car for the former NPP national executive and even gave him money to go to the hospital when he was sick, but today he is spreading lies because of politics.

“You Adomako Baafi… before the (2016) election, I gave you a Honda pickup. When he was sick, I gave him money to go to the hospital, and today he is supporting a candidate and he is going around peddling lies,” he said.

Kwabena Agyepong, on his part, rubbished Ken Agyapong for claiming he helped settle a loan the NPP contracted, therefore, justified to lead the party.

In an interview on NET 2 TV to justify why he deserves to lead the party, the MP said “I paid the loan with interest and it took us eight years, Supper Care Company LTD; my company took eight years to pay back the loan with interest. Three (3) million dollars at that time plus interest in 1992. Even today as we speak, US$3 million is a lot of money, how much more than 31 years ago.”

But Kwabena Agyepong, says these claims are all a big lie.

He disclosed to Kwami Sefa Kayi during Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” show Monday morning that the maverick MP never paid any such amount for the NPP.

“Do you know what 3 million dollars was in 1992 in Ghana? What was even the stated capital of the bank that we set up?” he questioned.

According to him, records available to him prove that nothing of this sort ever happened in the history of the party.

“It is not possible that someone will bring us 3 million dollars in 1992 and we won’t hear…The biggest amount of money that came was 10,000 pounds from the UK branch and 35,000 dollars from USA. We should not distort history…nothing like that happened!” he exclaimed.

He also debunked claims that Mr Agyepong was a founding member of the USA branch of the NPP and further expressed disappointment in Kennedy Agyapong for also claiming he introduced him (Kennedy Agyepong) to become a General Secretary of the NPP.

” . . During my campaign, I never saw you once. Never accompanied me anywhere, you were not a part of my team. So, you can’t go there, outside, and create the impression that you introduced me” to the party, he concluded and advised Kennedy Agyapong not to say things he has never done.

“A lot of people have helped the party in diverse ways, but don’t say something you haven’t done. It is not true; I’m disputing that.”