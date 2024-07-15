Kpone residents protest over delay in Kpone-Dawhenya road construction 

By Paul Mamattah

Residents of Kpone, Tema Community 25, New Dawhenya, and nearby areas in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality and the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region, have taken to the streets in protest over the delay in the construction of the Kpone-Dawhenya road which has been abandoned for years.

The affected stretch of road, spans from the Kpone barrier through to the Prampram junction, totalling a distance of approximately 17 kilometres.

The 17-kilometre road construction, whose groundbreaking ceremony took place four years ago, has been abandoned with no sign of contractors returning to the site.

This abandoned project, residents noted has created unbearable traffic, with people spending hours on the road and wasting productive time, reaching work and school late and tired.

Addressing the media after the protest, the convenor of the demonstration and a resident of New Dawhenya, Frana Abay-Wuni, expressed their frustrations and pleaded with the government to provide a clear explanation for the halt in construction of the road and demanded immediate action to address the situation.

She revealed that the project, which was supposed to have started four years ago, has failed to see progress for the past two years saying; that despite approaching the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly and the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly for answers, residents have been left in the dark.

“The deteriorating state of the road has caused severe traffic congestion, affecting residents’ ability to commute to work and carry out daily activities. I had to stop working due to the unmanageable traffic situation, the issue is not isolated to me alone, as other mothers have faced similar challenges.” She added.

Furthermore, Madam Abay-Wuni, emphasized the dire consequences of the road’s condition, mentioning that a former Member of Parliament lost her life due to the inability to reach the hospital on time.

Demanding answers from the government, she urged authorities to prioritize the completion of the road or provide clear communication regarding the delays.

Madam Abay-Wuni, stressed the importance of the road, mentioning its international significance in facilitating the transportation of goods from the harbour to Nigeria.

The demonstrators were hopeful that the government would address their concerns promptly and provide a solution to the long-standing road issues.