Ruffling [Gender Norm] feathers to promote inclusivity and empowerment in Zambian agriculture

Tomorrow cannot wait. Someone else won’t do it. If ever there was a time for promoting inclusivity in the agricultural sector with a special focus on women empowerment and youth development – it is now! – That’s the crux of the message by Sheila Garakara, Country Manager for Zambia at Solidaridad as she strives to fortify sustainable smallholder farmers and SME value chains across Zambia.

One such practical example is how Garakara leveraged K’fuya, a service offering implemented by Kvuno, to enhance women’s participation in agriculture. K’fuya focuses on empowering women through poultry farming, providing additional income, ensuring food and nutrition security, and promoting village banking.

Each one, teach one

“Empowering women is not just a moral imperative; it is essential for achieving sustainable development in agriculture. One thing that resonates with me is positioning women as vital stakeholders who are worthy of being counted. To this end, we have set a target of calling for a turnaround by incorporating no less than 30% women in our agricultural training activities.

“However, our vision extends beyond numbers. We encourage an inclusive approach where everyone—men and women alike—are part of the conversation and solutions,” says Garakara. “Men who bring their wives to training sessions are awarded extra Z’wardy points, which they accumulate and can redeem as gifts such as small farming equipment. This incentive is designed to foster an environment where women’s contributions are valued and their voices are heard.” Z’wardy is a rewards programme used to promote the adoption of climate-smart practices and other activities that boost production and productivity.

K’fuya’s holistic approach is already making significant strides in local communities. By engaging women in poultry farming, it addresses critical aspects of income diversification and food security while promoting financial literacy through village banking systems.

One step for humankind

Lydia Banda, Regional Manager at Kvuno, emphasizes the importance of gender inclusivity to drive the Zambian agricultural industry forward. “At Kvuno, inclusivity is at the core of our operations. We believe that by adopting a gender-inclusive approach, we can unlock the full potential of the agricultural sector. It’s not just about empowering women; it’s about creating a balanced environment where everyone can thrive,” says Banda.

Kvuno, a leading provider of digital empowerment solutions for smallholder farmers, is not only about empowering individuals but also about fostering impact investments that support sustainable development goals. By working together, both organizations aim to create a resilient agricultural value chain that benefits all stakeholders.

“Impact investments are crucial in this journey. We call upon stakeholders, investors, and partners to join us in this mission. Together, we can create a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous future for the Zambian Agricultural Sector,” concludes Banda.