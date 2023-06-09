Korleman Chief offers land for Police Station 

The Chiefs and people of Korleman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra region of Ghana, have released a parcel of land for the construction of a Police station in the community to ward off criminal activities in the area.

The move was to minimize the rising number of criminal activities in the community and to help reduce frequent attacks on residents, as well as ensure their safety in the community.

Briefing the media at Koorleman, the Chief of Korleman, Nii Martei Korle III, noted that the land had been earmarked long ago for a Police station for the community due to the spate of robberies recorded in the town.

He added that as the Chief of the area, he was worried about the increase in robbery cases in the Korleman township so a stakeholders’ meeting was held to find a lasting solution to robberies in the area.

Nii Martei Korle III, noted that the population had increased, thereby contributing to a rise in petty thefts and stealing in the community stressing that the absence of a Police station was aggregating crime and insecurity in the community, while some youth had taken to ill behaviors that needed urgent correction.

He further stated that the establishment of a Police station would ensure rapid response to the high incidence of crime, improve security, as well as protect life and property in the area and adjoining communities.

Nii Martei Korle III, pledged with his elders to always make land available for developmental projects in the community and expressed his delight at the gesture stating that the strongly believed that the presence of the police station would clamp down on crime and ensure adequate security in the area.

The Korleman Head of family, Nii Obuade, who spoke to the media was delighted and noted that the provision of the Police station would ensure Police, and community partnership towards sustaining security in the area in a child-friendly environment.

He was hopeful that the strategic location of the Police station when built would assist prevent criminal activities and that regular patrols will give protection to other properties in the area. While expressing appreciation to the youth in the community, called on the indigenes of Korleman and the surrounding communities to join hands to ensure the Police station is completed in the shortest possible time.

The Manye of Papase, Naa Kwansimaa Kommey I, said the security of the people is of utmost importance to the town hence, the need to make the Police visible and accessible in the area.

She added it is time the surrounding communities get a Police station to protect the people from going to Amasaman and Adjen Kotoku to report cases.

She noted that the Police station would ensure proper security in the community when completed, adding that the welfare of inhabitants had always been his major focus and urged the people to always give information to the Police to help weed out criminals in their midst.