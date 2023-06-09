U.S. Chamber of Commerce welcomes White House Advisor Dana Banks to the U.S.-Africa Business Center

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of Dana Banks to the U.S. Africa Business Center (USAfBC), where she will serve as Senior Advisor to the USAfBC from the U.S. Department of State.

A career diplomat with over 24 years of service, Dana has served in the Biden-Harris Administration as Special Assistant to the President, Special Advisor for the U.S. Africa-Leaders Summit, and Senior Director for Africa.

Scott Eisner, President of the U.S. Chamber’s U.S. Africa Business Center said, “The U.S. Chamber enjoyed an impactful collaboration with the National Security Council under Dana’s leadership as the White House’s top Africa advisor, and in her role running the historic U.S. Africa Leaders Summit, for which the Chamber hosted the official private sector forum, the U.S. Africa Business Forum (USABF.) At the Chamber, she will continue her key role in the U.S.-Africa economic relationship by supporting the U.S. business community in realizing the billions of dollars of commitments made during USABF, and ensure a private sector presence in future U.S. Africa Leaders Summits.”

Dana Banks said, “My detail from the State Department underscores the recognition—from the highest levels of the U.S. government—of the critical role the U.S. Chamber and private sector play in advancing U.S. policy goals across Africa. At the Chamber-cohosted U.S. Africa Business Forum, American and African firms achieved over $15 billion in trade and investment deals. I’m excited to build on the Summit’s success and to ensure that the business community continues this type of meaningful engagement with Africa, advancing two-way trade and investment, bolstering Africa’s role in the global economy, and scaling innovation and entrepreneurship between the U.S. and Africa long into the future.”