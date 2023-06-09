Abola Divisional Council affirms Nii Martei Korle as legitimate Korleman Mantse

Abola Divisional Council and its accredited elders of the Ga Traditional Council, have affirmed Nii Martei Korle III, as the substantive and legitimate Mantse of Korleman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

In a communique signed by the Ablola Mantse, Nii Ahene Nunoo and copied to the President of the Ga Traditional Council, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Registrar of the National House of Chiefs, Registrar of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Registrar of the Ga Traditional Council, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Divisional Police Commander of the Ga West District Police Command, President of the GaDangme Asafoiatsemei and Asafoianyemei Associations, President of the GaDangme Queen Mothers Association and the media stated that the present occupant of the Korleman stool is Nii Martei Korle III, known in private life as David Martei Caulley, who was nominated, selected and enstooled as the rightful person from the only patrilineal family grouping of Korleman by the accredited kingmakers of Korleman on July 31, 2020, as the substantive Mantse of Korleman.

The statement, further said the name of Nii Martei Korle III, was subsequently entered into the National Register of Chiefs as Korleman Mantse on October 5, 2022, after his gazette forms were forwarded from the Ga Traditional Council to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs for onward transmission to the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi.

It added that Nii Martei Korle III, is a direct male descendant of Nii Korle I, the founder of Korleman who hails from the Nii Korle Okorn family grouping, which is the only male-line family grouping of the five (5) family groupings of Korleman, from where a stool occupant is nominated.

The statement noted that Nii Martei Korle III, after his enstoolment as Korleman Mantse, was customarily inducted into the Abola Mantse Stool House, as the substantive Mantse of Korleman.

“I as the substantive Paramount Chief of Abola, acknowledge and recognize, Nii Martei Korle III, a.k.a. David Martei Caulley as the substantive Mantse of Korleman, in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region of the Republic of Ghana. In these regards, I, state that there is no other Korleman Mantse, other than the above-mentioned Nii Martei Korle III, and any person who claims to be Korleman Mantse would be dealt with customary and legally at the appropriate forum”. It stated.

The statement concluded that any member of the public who deals with any other person as Korleman Mantse, other than Nii Martei Korle III, does so at his or her risk and advised the general public and all institutions to give Nii Martei Korle III, the due customary, legal respect and recognition as the substantive Mantse of Korleman in all his endeavors for the development of Korleman.