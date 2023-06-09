30 Hubs receive $2m acceleration grant from NEIP

A total of 30 Hubs who were selected from 100 applicants have received various sums amounting to 2million dollars.

The beneficiaries who were selected from across the 16 regions went through a rigorous process to justify why they need the support.

Speaking at the ceremony to disburse cheques to the beneficiaries in Accra on Thursday June8, 2023, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, Mr Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, indicated that the disbursement forms part of the NEIP Grant Acceleration Programme which is under the Ghana Economic Transformation Project (GETP) aimed at building the capacity of hubs to meet the demands for economic growth.

With the disbursement , which is the first tranche out of $200m Grant, Mr Nkansah, was hopeful that beneficiaries will scale up to working to get to the UNICORN level where hubs will develop ideas which will match up with international benchmarks , particularly those from Israel and South Africa.

The successful beneficiaries are made up of hubs whose applications centered around Agriculture, light industry, waste management , technical and vocational .

With this first tranche of $2m, Mr Nkansah, said there would be a second phase which will be activated based on the progress of these current beneficiaries.

Some of the hubs who benefited are Grassroots Hub from Bono Region which got $ 180,000, DansiaIso from Upper East who got $150,000, Tech farm with $100, 000 from Eastern region and FABHUB OF Ashanti region with $100,000.