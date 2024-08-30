John and Jane too tough for Bawumia and Napo

..Declared Hamza , General Secretary of NDC members in diaspora

A group calling itself Concern National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members in Diaspora, has criticized the choice of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Presidential ticket for the 2024 elections, following the announcement of Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, as his running mate, the current Member of Parliament for the South Manhyia Constituency and Minister of Energy.

In a press statement signed by the General Secretary of the NDC Members in Diaspora, Hamza Mohammed Sheriff, asserted that the track record of Dr Bawumia and Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, indicates that the NPP is primarily focused on maintaining power for selfish interests, rather than genuinely preparing to address the nation’s myriad issues.

The statement accused Dr Bawumia, who previously served as the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana and is currently the Vice President, of failing to address pressing economic challenges during his tenure.

It further stressed that inflation rates during his term at the Bank of Ghana, were alarmingly high, fluctuating between 17.5% and 20%, a situation that exacerbated poverty and hardship for Ghanaians, especially under the current administration.

“Today, Dr Bawumia, as head of the economic team, raises questions about the country’s current state. What intervention policies has his team implemented to alleviate the suffering of the masses?” Hamza questioned in the statement.

He pointed out that despite Dr Bawumia’s economic background, the situation in Ghana has only worsened since the administration took office in 2017, with rising inflation, skyrocketing unemployment rates, and inadequate relief measures for the populace.

Focused on the growing economic despair, Hamza noted, “The high cost of goods and services has made it difficult for families to afford basic needs like cooking a pot of soup for a family of four. How can Ghanaians trust a leader who has failed to address these social atrocities and breached their social contract with the people?”

The statement also raised concern regarding Ghana’s ballooning external debt, which now exceeds $200 billion since January 7, 2017, and calls for accountability regarding the utilization of these funds, likening the challenge to “passing a camel through a needle,” emphasizing the opacity of financial allocations.

The statement criticizied Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh’s tenure as Minister of Education, particularly regarding the rushed implementation of the ‘FREE SHS’ programme without adequate feasibility studies or stakeholder engagement.

It highlighted the stark contrast between the NPP’s approach and the progressive rollout of the equivalent programme under former President Mahama, which prioritized proper planning to mitigate overcrowding and infrastructural inadequacies.

“The current Energy Minister has also faced backlash for his inability to resolve the power crisis, leaving behind a significant debt while failing to address the needs of both consumers and businesses, leading to the collapse of infant industries,” the statement read.

The concerned NDC Diaspora Members, urged Ghanaians to scrutinize the credentials of the NPP candidates, expressing disappointment in what they termed a “chronic liar and an arrogant running mate” being presented for the upcoming election.

The statement concluded by emphasizing the importance of choosing leaders who prioritize the collective interests of the citizens over politics.

The statement rallied behind former President Mahama and Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, advocating for a return to stable governance that fosters job creation and enhances productivity and urged the public to be discerning in their choices at the polls.

“This election is a crucial decision that will shape our nation’s destiny. Ghana deserves better, and together we can make the Ghana we want to happen.” It concluded.