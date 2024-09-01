GeneralMajor 2

Eastern region hosts 2nd edition of 2024 Regional Townhalls

The Eastern Region is set to host the second edition of the 2024 Regional Townhall Meetings and Exhibitions on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. 

The event will take place at the Centre for National Culture in Koforidua, and promises to be a significant platform for showcasing government’s achievements under the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia-led administration.

The townhall meetings, organized by the Ministry of Information, aim to enhance citizen engagement and promote inclusive governance. The initiative kicked off in the Greater Accra Region on August 6, 2024, at the Teachers’ Hall, where the first event provided a platform for government officials to interact with the public, answer questions, and present updates on developmental projects. During the Greater Accra event, the Regional Minister, Daniel Titus Glover, along with Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam and Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar, outlined several key projects and government initiatives, including efforts to stabilize the economy and improve the region’s infrastructure.

The upcoming meeting in Koforidua will continue this engagement, allowing residents to interact directly with government officials, including the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr. Alex Ampaabeng, Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare and other key stakeholders. Participants will have the chance to ask questions on various issues, including healthcare, education, and infrastructure development, while also exploring the various projects on display.

The Eastern Regional event is part of a nationwide series that will cover all 16 regions, culminating in a national forum where feedback and recommendations from all regions will be consolidated and presented to the government for implementation.

The Ministry of Information believes these townhall meetings are vital in bringing governance closer to the people and ensuring that government’s actions align with the needs and expectations of citizens across the country.

