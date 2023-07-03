Jerry Rawlings at 76; A birthday without the founder of the Fourth Republic

By Abdul Razak Bawa

On Thursday, June 22, 2023 on the very day of the week he died, Jerry John Rawlings would have turned 76.

It is difficult to conclude that we will never see flight lieutenant, Jerry John Rawlings again. It is unthinkable.

How would Ghana be without his towering presence? But then, this is the truth we must learn to live with.

His death which occurred on November 12, 2020 at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital is not the end of his story. It actually marks the beginning of an endless reflection. His life was a history yet to be written.

when the news of his death hit the media, both traditional and social, it had the eerie touch of the worst thing to be heard in quite a while, especially after the passing of the former United Nations Secretary General, Kofi Annan and Komla Dumor, a broadcast journalist with the BBC.

Death on that fateful Thursday claimed one of our very best, an unrepentant democrat, a man of unimpeachable values, a revolutionary, officer of the Ghana Armed Forces, a father, a friend, a man of integrity and a patriot.

Jerry John Rawlings was many things to different people. To some he was their savior, to others he was their worst nightmare, but one thing that all could agree on is that, he was someone so fully committed to the Ghanaian Project, an exceptional African with respect for our beliefs and values, an inspiration and a patriot.

But, the flurry of tributes that greeted Jerry Rawlings’s passing was a testament to the fact that he was a good human being, one who touched lives in so many ways. That has been the comforting pillar on which we have had to lean as we grapple with the mystery of life, living and death.

Three years after, that legacy is alive, well and growing to greater strength.

We remember, with tearful nostalgia, his no nonsense approach to perfection which he pursued with a clarity of mind and unyielding tenacity of a goal-setting politician, who also had the humility and humaneness to accept that errors do occur in spite of our best efforts.

What will Jerry Rawlings say about Ghana today?

Ghana, is a country he loved so dearly, defended passionately, he put his life in the service of the nation, this he did, in his capacity as an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces, military leader and as a democratically elected president.

Jerry Rawlings did not love this country in words only, in the over forty years that he segued from a military officer to politician, he invested himself in always speaking the truth, no matter whose ox is gored, even at the risk of being branded a traitor and called names by members of the National Democratic Congress, a party he founded.

Jerry Rawlings was a bridge builder and a believer in a united and one Ghana. No president or head of state in the history of this country, was able to achieve a regional balance than president Rawlings. Every region or tribe was represented when he was president from 1992-2000.

Today, the united and prosperous Ghana he left behind, has been dragged down the mud. The country he fought so hard, for which others so their lives, has become a laughing stock among the comity of nations.

Corruption is no longer a past time in Ghana, it has become a state policy, with appointees of government fighting over each other, as to who is or can be more corrupt.

There is no longer honour among thieves, as the country has become a crime scene. Jerry John Rawlings, must be turning in his grave. At the age of 76, dead or alive, he was expected to enjoy his retirement in quiet and peace, knowing full well that, all the sacrifice that was needed to be done, has been done and the country is on the path of progress and prosperity.

When Ghana had independence in 1957, our founders had a vision, a dream and lofty ideas, as to where they wanted the country to be. Subsequent leaders have followed suit by building on the foundation that was laid when the nation was birthed, unfortunately 66 years after independence, Ghana has gone back 66 years.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who came to power on the promise of creating prosperity for all, is rather doing the opposite. He is creating wealth for him and his family, as well as a few friends.

He came to power on the altar of fighting corruption, in fact he promised Ghanaians he was going to use the Anas Armeyaw Anas principle to fight corruption, today corruption is fighting those who are fighting it back.

Jerry John Rawlings throughout his life, has always reminded Ghanaians to be hopeful, he himself survived on hope, when he was accused of plotting a coup and was incarcerated, it is that hope that Ghanaians should hold onto until they are rescued in 2024.

Jerry John Rawlings’s legacy extends beyond his achievements in politics. He was a man of deep compassion and philanthropy, dedicating his resources to uplifting those in need.

His generosity knew no bounds, and his contributions to various causes have left an indelible impact on the lives of countless Ghanaians. Whether it was supporting education, healthcare, or social welfare initiatives, his commitment to bettering society resonated throughout the nation.

As we continue to remember this extraordinary individual, let us remember Jerry Rawlings as a trailblazer, a visionary, and a true patriot.

His legacy will forever be etched in the annals of Ghana’s political history, his commitment to good governance an inspiration to future generations.

May his soul find eternal peace, and may his memory continue to inspire us to strive for a better Ghana, one rooted in fairness and justice.

Email; [email protected]