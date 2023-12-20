Jean Mensah, Bossman Asare, others cast doubt on 2024 polls

..Face criticism over District-Level Election disruptions

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern Region and the Ashanti Region, have taken on the Electoral Commission (EC) and its boss, Jean Mensa, accusing them of messing up yesterday’s District Assembly elections across the two regions.

The branches issued two separate press statements in which they took a swipe at the EC boss over widespread anomalies recorded at the polls, accusing her of mismanaging yesterday’s District Assembly elections across both regions.

Interestingly, ahead of the election, the EC, had announced that it was going to be a dress rehearsal for the 2024 general election.

But the Ashanti Region chapter of the NDC yesterday went a step further, demanding Mensa’s resignation, asserting that her continued leadership jeopardizes the integrity of Ghana’s democratic process. They have also called upon the National Peace Council to intervene.

The District Level elections in New Juaben South Municipality in Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua was called off over unprecedented challenges. President Nana Akufo-Addo’s polling station in the Abukwa South constituency also had similar issues with the election said to have been called off.

Electoral officials and Security personnel, who were at the polling stations parked out and left the polling stations at 9:40 am after receiving official communication.

The late arrival of voting materials left many voters who have turned out to vote frustrated in various polling stations in New Juaben South and parts of the Eastern Region.

Voting was supposed to begin at 7:00 am, but as of 9:40 am the materials have not arrived for voting to start, despite EC officials being ready.

Many voters who turned out early to cast their votes before leaving for work are angry the process has not commenced.

Some had to leave the voting centers, saying they would not return.

The Eastern regional secretary of the NDC, Jamal Konneh, stated in a press release “Although this election is not partisan, we are stakeholders in elections, and whatever bad decision the EC takes may have a trickle-down effect on the 2024 elections.

“According to our intel, only 16 districts out of the 33 in the Eastern Region may have their elections today.

This means that 17 districts or more are not going to have their elections today,” the NDC Eastern Regional Secretary stated.

“The NDC in the Eastern Region is not happy with the way the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission has messed up the District Assembly elections in the region. Although this election is not partisan, we are stakeholders in elections, and whatever bad decision the EC takes may have a trickle-down effect on the 2024 elections.

“In a constituency like Akuaprn North, the materials arrived, but you could see that the work was abysmally and incompletely done. So, the materials were sent back to Accra.

“As of 10:30 a.m., ballot papers for districts such as Upper Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Kwahu South, Birem Central, and Asene-Manso-Akroso constituencies had not arrived either at the regional or district offices. In some cases, the materials got to the regional office around 9 am.

“The disrespect the Jean Mensah-led EC is showing to Ghanaians is what is annoying. At what point did she and her team realize the elections could not take place in some constituencies? Why didn’t they release an official statement to alert the general public on the “Late Arrival of Materials” and the Inability to conduct elections in the affected districts?

“Answers to these questions are needed because the information gathered indicates that most of the ballot papers are yet to be printed as of today, 19th December 2023.

“The lady Jean Mensah doesn’t listen. She is not ready to learn, and not ready to resign too. And what is worrying is that she doesn’t care about the cost the candidates are incurring.

“On the printing of the ballot papers, we would like to know which print houses are doing the printing, how they secured the contract, and who owns those print houses.

“We are asking these questions because there could be procurement breaches, which might have led to the selection of unqualified companies securing the print contract.

“On a new day for the elections for constituencies who couldn’t hold their elections today, we have received a release from the EC indicating Thursday 21st December 2024 as the new date for the elections. In as much as we disagree with the EC on the new date for the elections, we think the EC statement should have given reasons for the mess.

“Moving into 2024, the region would not entertain such a mess and wishes to caution the EC to abort any agenda to repeat this mess in 2024 to prevent any mayhem on Election Day.

In the Ashanti Region, the party asserted that yesterday’s elections, although crucial to Ghana’s democracy, suffered severe setbacks under the leadership of Jean Mensah.

It expressed deep dissatisfaction and concern regarding what it perceives as gross incompetence displayed by the EC led by Jean Mensa in the ongoing district-level elections.

Key among the major issues raised by the opposition party are the significant delays and disruptions observed in over 4,310 polling centres in the Ashanti Region. Some centres were reportedly unable to conduct voting due to a lack of essential election materials, including inadequate or absent ballot papers.

Another alarming revelation made by the NDC is the branding of certain election materials, including hand sanitizers, with the colours, logos, and even the picture of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP). The NDC argues that this branding compromises the impartiality of the EC and undermines public trust in the electoral process.

These challenges, the party says have raised serious questions about the competence and preparedness of the Electoral Commission under Jean Mensah’s leadership, particularly as Ghana prepares for the 2024 general elections.

In addition to the delays and material shortages, the NDC points out the absence of ink to mark voters, raising concerns about preventing fraud and multiple voting. The party calls on the EC to urgently review and address these lapses to ensure the credibility of future elections.

In light of these concerns, the NDC called for the resignation of the EC boss, stating that her continued leadership threatens the sanctity of Ghana’s democratic process.

The party also urged the National Peace Council to intervene, by calling Jean Mensah to rectify these issues promptly.