James Gyakye Quayson declares to contest Assin North by-election

James Gyakye Quayson has officially declared his intention to contest in the Assin North by-election set for June 27.

Mr. Quayson was ousted from Parliament and his name expunged from the legislative body’s records after the Supreme Court nullified his election in the 2020 polls for holding dual citizenship.

In a statement, Mr. Quayson insisted that he duly renounced his Canadian citizenship prior to contesting the 2020 polls but said “the most important thing to me right now is to contest and win the by-election which is the result of what the Supreme Court announced on 17th May 2023. I am determined to continue serving the good people of the Assin North with all my heart, soul, body and all the resources I can muster for the benefit of my constituents”.

His woes began in November 2020 after a group called ‘Concerned Citizens of Assin North petitioned the Electoral Commission in the Central Region to withdraw the candidature of Mr. Quayson, arguing that he owes allegiance to Canada.

Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, a teacher and resident of Yamoransa in the Central Region, subsequently filed a petition at the Cape Coast High Court after the election seeking to annul the declaration of Mr. Quayson as the MP Assin North.

The Cape Coast High Court in the Central Region upheld Mr. Akomah-Nimfah’s request and declared the 2020 parliamentary election held in the Assin North Constituency as null and void because Mr Quayson breached the provisions of the constitution with regard to dual citizenship.

The Supreme Court on May 17 upheld the ruling of the Cape Coast High Court and directed Parliament to expunge his name from its records.

On Tuesday, May 30, Parliament declared the Assin North seat vacant giving way for fresh elections in the constituency.

The Electoral Commission subsequently slated a by-election in the area on June 27.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has thus decided to field Mr. Quayson for the by-election.

Mr. Quayson in his declaration, therefore, urged the constituents to “come out in your numbers to vote for me, so I return to Parliament and continue the work I began to do on your behalf, towards advancing the Assin North development agenda.”