Uncategorized

James Gyakye Quayson declares to contest Assin North by-election

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

James Gyakye Quayson has officially declared his intention to contest in the Assin North by-election set for June 27.

Mr. Quayson was ousted from Parliament and his name expunged from the legislative body’s records after the Supreme Court nullified his election in the 2020 polls for holding dual citizenship.

In a statement, Mr. Quayson insisted that he duly renounced his Canadian citizenship prior to contesting the 2020 polls but said “the most important thing to me right now is to contest and win the by-election which is the result of what the Supreme Court announced on 17th May 2023. I am determined to continue serving the good people of the Assin North with all my heart, soul, body and all the resources I can muster for the benefit of my constituents”.

His woes began in November 2020 after a group called ‘Concerned Citizens of Assin North petitioned the Electoral Commission in the Central Region to withdraw the candidature of Mr. Quayson, arguing that he owes allegiance to Canada.

Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, a teacher and resident of Yamoransa in the Central Region, subsequently filed a petition at the Cape Coast High Court after the election seeking to annul the declaration of Mr. Quayson as the MP Assin North.

More Read

By-election; Road repairs commence in Assin North

Assin North by-election: 2 file to contest on NPP’s ticket
Minister to influence Assin North by-election with road repairs
NPP opens nomination for Assin North by-election on May 31

The Cape Coast High Court in the Central Region upheld Mr. Akomah-Nimfah’s request and declared the 2020 parliamentary election held in the Assin North Constituency as null and void because Mr Quayson breached the provisions of the constitution with regard to dual citizenship.

The Supreme Court on May 17 upheld the ruling of the Cape Coast High Court and directed Parliament to expunge his name from its records.

On Tuesday, May 30, Parliament declared the Assin North seat vacant giving way for fresh elections in the constituency.

The Electoral Commission subsequently slated a by-election in the area on June 27.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has thus decided to field Mr. Quayson for the by-election.

Mr. Quayson in his declaration, therefore, urged the constituents to “come out in your numbers to vote for me, so I return to Parliament and continue the work I began to do on your behalf, towards advancing the Assin North development agenda.”

You Might Also Like

By-election; Road repairs commence in Assin North

Assin North by-election: 2 file to contest on NPP’s ticket

Minister to influence Assin North by-election with road repairs

NPP opens nomination for Assin North by-election on May 31

Share this Article
Previous Article Ghana Navy takes part in Nigeria’s 2023 Fleet review to honur Buhari
Next Article Akufo-Addo’s directive to EC directors to submit their CVs is odd and troubling – Kpebu
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

By-election; Road repairs commence in Assin North
Major 1 Politics
Domelevo charges presidency to tell Supreme Court they don’t know the law
General Major 1
Maurice Ampaw made me cry-Effah Dartey
General Major 2
Assin North by-election: 2 file to contest on NPP’s ticket
Major 1 Major Politics
Lost your password?