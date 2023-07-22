‘I went to hell and back’ – Jamie Fox breaks silence on health scare

Multi-talented entertainer, Jamie Foxx, has finally broken his silence about a recent health scare that had his fans worried.

After a remarkable recovery from an undisclosed medical emergency that occurred in April, Foxx took to Instagram to express his heartfelt gratitude for all the prayers and love he received during his challenging time.

In an emotional video, the Oscar award-winning actor addressed the rumors surrounding his condition, admitting that he went through something he never thought he would experience. He candidly shared that he didn’t want his fans to see him in a vulnerable state, as he prefers to be seen laughing and enjoying life.

He said, “I went through something that I thought I’ll never ever go through and I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just don’t want you to see me like that… I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running outta me and figuring if I was going to make it”

Jamie Foxx revealed that he had doubts about making it through the ordeal and described his journey to recovery as having some rough patches.

Back in April, while working on a Netflix film in Atlanta, Jamie Foxx had to be rushed to the hospital due to the medical emergency, which was initially reported as a “medical complication” by his eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx. However, the specific details of the health scare were not disclosed.

Foxx expressed deep gratitude to his daughter and sister, Deidra Dixon, for being instrumental in saving his life and keeping his condition private during his recovery.

Addressing the ongoing rumors about potential blindness and paralysis, Jamie Foxx humorously proved that his eyes were in good working condition and clarified that he was not paralyzed. He emphasized that he wanted his fans to see him in a positive light, joking and laughing, and expressed his joy and thankfulness for being alive. Foxx also revealed that he would soon be returning to work.

Recently, the actor was spotted cruising on a yacht along the Chicago River, marking his first appearance since the hospitalization. It’s a relief and delight for fans to see him back and doing what he does best!

The details of the exact health issue remain undisclosed, but Jamie Foxx’s positive attitude and determination to recover shine through, assuring his fans that he’s back on track and ready to entertain once again.