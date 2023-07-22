Entertainment

‘I went to hell and back’ – Jamie Fox breaks silence on health scare

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

Multi-talented entertainer, Jamie Foxx, has finally broken his silence about a recent health scare that had his fans worried.

After a remarkable recovery from an undisclosed medical emergency that occurred in April, Foxx took to Instagram to express his heartfelt gratitude for all the prayers and love he received during his challenging time.

In an emotional video, the Oscar award-winning actor addressed the rumors surrounding his condition, admitting that he went through something he never thought he would experience. He candidly shared that he didn’t want his fans to see him in a vulnerable state, as he prefers to be seen laughing and enjoying life.

He said, “I went through something that I thought I’ll never ever go through and I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just don’t want you to see me like that… I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running outta me and figuring if I was going to make it”

Jamie Foxx revealed that he had doubts about making it through the ordeal and described his journey to recovery as having some rough patches.

More Read

The media in Ghana ordained me a pastor-Majid Michel

Savvy investors pile into semiconductors to build personal wealth
Famous Ghanaian actor narrates how close friend duped him, framed him for drugs in US
Hajia4reall granted bail on $500,000 bond, with an ankle GPS tracking monitor

Back in April, while working on a Netflix film in Atlanta, Jamie Foxx had to be rushed to the hospital due to the medical emergency, which was initially reported as a “medical complication” by his eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx. However, the specific details of the health scare were not disclosed.

Foxx expressed deep gratitude to his daughter and sister, Deidra Dixon, for being instrumental in saving his life and keeping his condition private during his recovery.

Addressing the ongoing rumors about potential blindness and paralysis, Jamie Foxx humorously proved that his eyes were in good working condition and clarified that he was not paralyzed. He emphasized that he wanted his fans to see him in a positive light, joking and laughing, and expressed his joy and thankfulness for being alive. Foxx also revealed that he would soon be returning to work.

Recently, the actor was spotted cruising on a yacht along the Chicago River, marking his first appearance since the hospitalization. It’s a relief and delight for fans to see him back and doing what he does best!

The details of the exact health issue remain undisclosed, but Jamie Foxx’s positive attitude and determination to recover shine through, assuring his fans that he’s back on track and ready to entertain once again.

You Might Also Like

The media in Ghana ordained me a pastor-Majid Michel

Savvy investors pile into semiconductors to build personal wealth

Famous Ghanaian actor narrates how close friend duped him, framed him for drugs in US

Hajia4reall granted bail on $500,000 bond, with an ankle GPS tracking monitor

Share this Article
Previous Article Some details of Cecilia Dapaah scandal
Next Article CEO of The Cruise People Limited vows to seek justice in ongoing contractual dispute with Black Sherif
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

I’m never sad but I recently cried – Sarkodie
Entertainment
CEO of The Cruise People Limited vows to seek justice in ongoing contractual dispute with Black Sherif
Entertainment
‘I went to hell and back’ – Jamie Fox breaks silence on health scare
Entertainment
Some details of Cecilia Dapaah scandal
General Major 1
Lost your password?