Human rights advocate opposes controversial Anti-Gay Bill, citing human rights concerns

The Unit Committee Chairman of the Social Welfare South Electoral Area in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality of the Greater Accra region, Obiri Kweku, has criticized the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-gay bill, passed by Parliament on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

Speaking in an interview with the Herald Newspaper at Madina, he argued that the bill contravenes fundamental human rights enshrined in the Constitution, including dignity, equality, and non-discrimination.

“I strongly believe that the bill is a violation of human rights, and it’s unacceptable that someone can be imprisoned simply because of their sexual orientation.

“The Constitution guarantees the right to dignity, freedom, and equality for all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation. The anti-gay bill directly contravenes these principles, and I cannot support it.” He lamented.

Mr Obiri Kweku, who is a prominent human rights advocate, emphasized that the bill sends a harmful message about the value and worth of individuals who identify as LGBTQ+, perpetuating discrimination and stigma.

He believed that imprisoning individuals based on their sexual orientation, is unjust and fundamentally goes against the principles of human rights.

“We must recognize that every person has the right to live their life as they choose, free from persecution and discrimination. It’s our responsibility as a society to create an environment that is inclusive, respectful, and accepting of all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.” He asserted.

Chairman Obiri Kweku, underscored the importance of upholding the fundamental rights and liberties enshrined in the Constitution, which are meant to protect all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation.

He stressed that the anti-gay bill, contradicts Ghana’s commitment to respecting human rights principles and could tarnish the country’s international reputation in this regard.

Mr Obiri Kweku, called for a reconsideration of the legislation and emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of inclusivity, understanding, and tolerance, rather than resorting to discrimination and criminalization of individuals based on their innate sexual orientation.

Parliament unanimously passed the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2024, commonly known as an anti-LGBTQ+ bill, on Wednesday, February 28.

The bill, if assented to by President Akufo-Addo, prescribes between five to 10 years of custodial sentences for a person found guilty of willfully promoting, sponsoring or advocating for LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana, which are prohibited under the act.

Also, individuals caught engaging in homosexuality face between two months and three years of imprisonment, under Article 4(2) of the act.

Although, Parliament has passed the anti-gay bill, it is yet to become law, pending assent by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.