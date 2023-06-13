EntertainmentMajor 3

Hilda Baci confirmed by Guinness for world’s longest cooking marathon

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci’s eyes could not stay dry when she saw the Guinness World Records name her as the current holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The 26-year-old garnered a lot of support from many people in Nigeria and beyond when she went on a journey to break the previous record held by an Indian chef, on Thursday, May 11.

The Nigerian Chef, following the official confirmation, was captured in a car with a friend when the news first broke.

“Oh my God, oh my God,” she repeated numerous times while jubilating excitedly in the car while staring at her phone.

Seconds later, Hilda started tearing up as the reality of the news hit her. “Thank you God,” she said.

Hilda also took to her Twitter account to acknowledge the news and support she has received from everyone, writing “This is the best news ever omg omg omg thank you so much.”

The Guinness World Records on Tuesday, June 13, officially updated their records to include Nigerian chef Hilda Baci for breaking the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

From Thursday, May 11 to Monday, May 15, Hilda cooked over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

Although the chef had attempted to make the record 100 hours, her final record was at 93 hours 11 minutes.

The GWR explained that almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

