Growing tension between Bawumia & finance minister revealed

Insiders from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have disclosed to The Herald the increasing strain in the relationship between Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, particularly concerning the management of the nation’s economy.

According to party insiders, the two high-ranking officials, are currently embroiled in a persistent conflict over economic policies, resulting in a strained relationship.

Samuel Atta Akyea , Member of Parliament (MP) of Akim Abuakwa South, has hinted at this discord, describing their association as “adversary.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ofori-Atta, commonly referred to in the NPP as “Husband and Wife”, are viewed as the primary architects of the worsening economic crisis.

The two are said to understand each other very well. The minister doesn’t show up at the Economic Management Team meetings chaired by Dr Bawumia. When he does, he either comes late or acts contrary to the team’s decisions.

However, the intensifying conflict between the Vice-President and the Finance Minister, has left insiders bewildered as to why the President has not taken action, especially with a looming general election this year, having promised to help the NPP Break the 8-year electoral cycle of governing parties.

The government is facing internal unrest, notably regarding the Finance Minister’s implementation of a 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity consumers, aimed at boosting revenue for the COVID-19 recovery programme.

MP Atta Akyea, has urged the Finance Minister to consider stepping down for the sake of his well-being and the benefit of the government. Calls for Ofori-Atta’s resignation have been mounting, fueled by the country’s ongoing economic challenges.

Shockingly, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, another powerful cousin of President Akufo-Addo, according to multiple sources The Herald spoke with, wants the Finance Minister out of the government.

The NPP general secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, has also been calling on ministers, CEOs, and MMDCEs who feel fatigued to resign, rather than undermine the party’s progress.

In December last, he declared “If you are a minister, a CEO or an MMDCE and you have not been reshuffled and you think you are tired resign. Don’t sabotage the party.” he added.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also been vocal in blaming Ofori-Atta for the current fiscal difficulties.

In an interview on CITI TV Face to Face on Tuesday, January 16, Atta-Akyea, emphasized the need for self-reflection on Ofori-Atta’s part, suggesting that stepping down could bring relief to both him and the NPP.

Expressing concern over the burdens on Ofori-Atta, Atta-Akyea highlighted that the Finance Minister’s resignation could contribute to a more peaceful environment for the government and the nation at large.

Furthermore, Atta Akyea criticized those who lay blame on Vice President Bawumia for the economic challenges, acknowledging the tough economic conditions but refuting the notion that Dr Bawumia is solely responsible.

He emphasized the Vice President’s challenging role and suggested that attributing economic issues solely to him is unkind and unfair.

“For me, what is very frightening is the fact that you have a whole army of people saying look you’ve had enough…I think that that could be a way for him to relax. Look at all the burdens on one man. So it is his individual decision to make as to whether he should go or he should continue.”

Atta-Akyea went further, stating that Ofori-Atta’s resignation might even contribute to calmer waters for both the government and the nation.

“He should look at himself and look at all the troubles that everybody believes that I mean when he is not there then the nation will have peace, if that is what is the thinking of the people, I will advise myself. He should save himself and save the government and have his peace because he needs it, a man cannot be troubled in the manner in which he has been troubled,” Mr Atta Akyea said.

Mr Atta Akyea, also criticized individuals who blame Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the country’s economic woes.

He acknowledged that the economy is not in its best form, describing it as ‘unkind’ and ‘cruel’ for anyone to attribute economic issues in the Akufo-Addo government to Dr Bawumia.

Mr Atta Akyea insisted that the vice president was in a very serious adversary role that prevented him from making some sensitive decisions for the country.

The NPP’s General Secretary had also expressed similar concerns about the impact of certain appointees’ actions on the party’s popularity and urged those tired to resign and make way for new faces.

He also called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to conduct a reshuffle to bring fresh perspectives, stating that such changes are essential for the NPP to achieve its objectives and retain power in the next election.

“If you are tired, resign and leave so the party can retain power,” Kodua said during the party’s annual Thanksgiving service at its headquarters in Accra.

He stressed the importance of appointing new faces to propel the NPP towards achieving its objectives, urging the president to consider reshuffling the government for the party’s continued success.

“It is time for some changes in the government, so we get some new faces to continue. We believe that if we get new appointments, we will be able to retain power in the next election,” Kodua added.