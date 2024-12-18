GIMPA in crisis: Outgoing Council accused of governance failures

The outgoing Council of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), has stoked fire on campus, likely to consume many people by the time the flame dies.

The Council, recently renewed the Rector’s term of office, nearly 10 months before the expiration of his current mandate in September 2025, sparking allegations of complicity in actions that insiders claim undermine good corporate governance.

A growing sense of dissatisfaction, prevails among staff and faculty members, with students bearing the brunt of the Council’s perceived lack of oversight on management, particularly the rector, Professor Samuel Kwaku Bonsu.

The Council, chaired by Kofi Darko Asante—a relative of President Nana Akufo-Addo—has been accused of lax oversight and poor governance of the institution, which operates under the Office of the President.

Critics allege that GIMPA, has become a haven for over-aged employees in violation of state regulatory standards on education, as well as a dumping ground for the Rector’s relatives, many of whom, reportedly lack the qualifications necessary for an academic environment.

The institution’s academic programmes, including its short courses intended to generate revenue, are said to be underperforming financially.

Concerns, have also been raised over a wave of questionable procurement activities, including expenditures on exam hall cameras and clock-in devices.

Many of these procurements, reportedly carried out without competitive tendering, have been deemed wasteful by faculty members.

The state of GIMPA’s PhD programmes, has also raised alarms. Insiders lament that these programmes, which once served as key avenues for both knowledge dissemination and revenue generation, have been halted.

President Akufo-Addo, has also come under fire for his perceived neglect of GIMPA. Critics note that during his eight-year tenure, he has never attended a convocation or campus event to understand the institution’s challenges firsthand, leaving many to question the effectiveness of the insights provided by his relative, the Council Chair.

Calls are mounting for a revitalized and reconstituted Council to address GIMPA’s dwindling fortunes.

Stakeholders emphasized the need to recruit vibrant and competent young lecturers across its various faculties, including the Business School, Law School, Public Administration School, and Computer School.

The outgoing Council, stands accused of prioritizing sitting allowances over governance, failing to adequately monitor and evaluate the school’s administration.

Many believe that bold reforms, led by a new Council, are necessary to restore GIMPA’s reputation as “the centre of excellence.”

The Herald, had picked up concerns from staff and students at the GIMPA, following the decision by the outgoing Governing Council, to renew the tenure of the Rector.

A circular dated December 2, 2024, and signed by Dr Victoria Mwinsumah Kunbuor, Secretary of the Institute, announced the renewal of Prof. Bonsu’s appointment.

His second term, according to the circular, will begin on September 1, 2025, and end on August 31, 2027. This decision, made at the Council’s 76th regular meeting on November 28, 2024, was reportedly based on recommendations from the Renewal Committee.

However, The Herald, has learned that this development, has sparked disquiet among staff, many of whom, feel the outgoing Council led by Kofi Darko Asante, the father of Nana Bediatuo Asante, the former Executive Secretary to President Nana Akufo-Addo, is tying the hands of a yet-to-be-constituted board.

With a change in government in 2025, staff, believe the decision to renew the Rector’s tenure, should have been left to the incoming Governing Council.

Critics argue the renewal is premature, as Prof. Bonsu’s current tenure, does not expire until August 31, 2025—nearly 10 months from now.

There are also allegations, regarding the legitimacy of the meeting, where the decision was taken, with claims that it lacked the required quorum for such a major decision.

Further concerns, have been raised about the Rector’s age, with allegations that he is 67-years-old, contrary to official records, indicating he is 57.

Critics argue this discrepancy, raises questions about his eligibility for the role.

Staff members, insist that the outgoing Council, should not have pre-empted the decision, which could provoke objections from stakeholders and undermine the new Council’s authority.

They believe the appointment process, should have been left for the incoming Council to ensure transparency and consensus, regardless of which political party forms the government in 2025.

Renewal Of Appointment Of The Rector- Prof. Samuel Kwaku Bonsu

At the 76th regular meeting on Thursday, November 28, 2024, the GIMPA Governing Council, in accordance with statute 12.5 (i), consider the report of the Renewal Committee for the appointment of the Rector, Prof. Samuel Kwaku Bonsu, whose first term of office ends on August 31, 2025.

The Governing Council, based on the recommendation of the Committee, renewed the appointment of the Rector, Prof. Samuel Kwaku Bonsu for a second term with effect from September 1, 2025, to August 31, 2027.

Please take note of the foregoing and be guided accordingly.

Issued at Greenhill Campus, GIMPA, Achimota on Monday, December 2, 2024.