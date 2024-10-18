Ghana’s Foreign Ministry privatizes visa processing in US$38.2 million deal

In what is being described as a high-level visa processing scandal, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has signed a US$38.2 million contract with Access Citizens Services Ghana Limited, privatizing visa processing worldwide.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, has raised serious concerns about the deal, accusing the outgoing Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government of hurriedly pushing through the agreement in its final weeks. It will be in place until 2028, when it can be renewed for five years.

The legislator labelled the agreement as a “high-level scandal” and accused the outgoing Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration of pushing through a “sleazy midnight contract,” stating “This contract is one of many hurriedly negotiated agreements by the outgoing government.”

He emphasized that, the deal was also finalized without approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) and any parliamentary scrutiny.



He cited intercepted documents, revealing that the Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ramses J. Cleland, signed the agreement with Access Citizens Services Ghana Limited on the orders of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

“This hurriedly negotiated sweetheart deal is set to deny Ghana’s diplomatic missions massive IGF. Sadly, they were not even consulted. Many of our diplomatic missions are justifiably kicking against this inimical transaction with our embassies in Washington and Beijing,” he cautioned.

According to Ablakwa, who shared details on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday October 17, 2024, the contract was signed on October 2, 2024, and has sparked outrage among top diplomats and security officials.

“It was signed under a heavy cloud of opacity, violating due process and Ghana’s procurement laws,” warning “this agreement raises major concerns about data protection, national security, and the undermining of key functions of Ghana’s diplomatic missions.”

The contract grants Access Citizens Services Ghana Limited, exclusive rights to process all front-end visa applications globally, excluding protocol visas.

Ghana’s diplomatic missions, will be required to transfer these responsibilities within four months of the company establishing Premium Application Centers in their respective countries.

“Top diplomats and high-ranking security officials are totally outraged about the dangerous implications of this lopsided agreement,” Ablakwa noted and also revealed how the deal bypassed parliamentary oversight and violated procurement laws.

“These hurriedly negotiated contracts, signed under a heavy cloud of opacity, all share the same troubling features: they do not follow due process, there is no public disclosure, and Ghana’s procurement laws are violated with impunity,” Ablakwa said.

Under the terms of the agreement, Access Citizens is forecasted to process at least 695,468 visas between September 1, 2023, and September 1, 2028.

Despite this, the revenue-sharing arrangement is highly skewed in favour of the private company. “From this unconscionable revenue-sharing arrangement, Ghana’s Foreign Ministry will receive only 3% to 10% of the fees from visa applicants,” Ablakwa explained.

He added, “Visa applicants in the UK will now pay £45, in the U.S. $55, in Germany and Italy €55, and in China $55.”

Financial projections show Access Citizens could generate $38.2 million by September 2028, while Ghana’s Foreign Ministry stands to earn only $2 million. Ablakwa slammed this arrangement as deeply unfair. “How could any patriotic Ghanaian commit us to this?” he questioned.

One of the most controversial aspects of the deal is its potential impact on Ghana’s plans to introduce e-visas.

“The contract imposes serious obstacles on any effort to introduce e-visas,” Ablakwa revealed, noting that Access Citizens must be notified if the government plans to introduce such a system.

“Their e-visa bid must be considered first, and if it is not successful, they must be allowed time to make their projected profits before Ghana can introduce e-visas,” he said.

Ablakwa, further criticized the lack of consultation with Ghana’s diplomatic missions, many of whom are reportedly opposing the deal.

“This hurriedly negotiated sweetheart deal is set to deny Ghana’s diplomatic missions massive Internally Generated Funds (IGF),” Ablakwa warned.

He added, “Many of our diplomatic missions are justifiably kicking against this inimical transaction, with our embassies in Washington and Beijing leading the charge.”

Ablakwa, vowed to continue monitoring this and other contracts closely as the outgoing government finalizes its tenure.

“We have been compelled to mount keen parliamentary surveillance on a number of sleazy midnight contracts being negotiated by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government as their tenure comes to an end in a few weeks,” he asserted.

"The agreement raises major concerns about data protection, national security, and a crude undermining of key functions of Ghana's diplomatic missions. Interestingly, the two parties have agreed to operate under the new dubious terms until September 1, 2028, with the option for another 5-year renewal. Access Citizens, under this new agreement, will enjoy absolute exclusivity," the lawmaker wrote.



"Access Citizens insist that they must be allowed to exclusively process a forecasted minimum of 695,468 visas between September 1, 2023, and September 1, 2028, which has been gladly granted by Ghana's Foreign Ministry.



Below is what he wrote on X;

The US$ 38.2 million Visa Processing Scandal We have been compelled to mount keen parliamentary surveillance on a number of sleazy midnight contracts being negotiated by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government as their tenure comes to an end in a few weeks.

These hurriedly negotiated contracts signed under a heavy cloud of opacity all have the same features: they do not follow due process, there is no public disclosure, parliament is kept in the dark, Ghana’s procurement laws are violated with impunity, the terms are unconscionable and the expert advice of technocrats in the various ministries are recklessly ignored.

One of such deeply troubling agreements I am currently tracking is a contract between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and a company known as Access Citizens Services Ghana Limited.

Intercepted agreements, internal memos and other documents of impeccable validity reveal that a few days ago, specifically on the 2nd of October, 2024, Ghana’s Foreign Ministry signed a fresh contract addendum with Access Citizens Services Ghana Limited to handle all front-end visa applications of people seeking Ghanaian visas everywhere in the world.

Only a few protocol visas are exempted under the agreement. According to the contract, Ghana’s diplomatic missions abroad will have 4 months from the date of Access Citizens opening a Premium Application Center in their respective countries to completely hand over all front-end visa applications. Top diplomats and high ranking security officials are totally outraged about the dangerous implications of the lopsided 2nd October, 2024 agreement.

The agreement raises major concerns about data protection, national security and a crude undermine of key functions of Ghana’s diplomatic missions. Interestingly, the two parties have agreed to operate under the new dubious terms until 1st September, 2028 with the option for another 5 year renewal. Access Citizens under this new agreement will enjoy absolute exclusivity. Access Citizens insist that they must be allowed to exclusively process a forecasted minimum of 695,468 visas between September 1, 2023 and September 1, 2028 which has been gladly granted by Ghana’s Foreign Ministry.

From the unconscionable revenue sharing arrangement under the contract, Ghana’s Foreign Ministry will receive a paltry 3% to 10% of the fees from visa applicants. Visa applicants in the United Kingdom will now pay £45. Visa applicants in the United States of America will pay $55; visa applicants in Germany and Italy will pay €55; visa applicants in China will pay $55 and visa applicants in all other jurisdictions will pay $55.

Conservative financial analysis show that Access Citizens will be raking in about US$38.2million between now and September 2028 while Ghana’s Foreign Ministry struggles to get a measly US$2million out of that. The contract addendum strangely places impediments on any effort to introduce e-visas.

Access Citizens say they must be notified if government decides to introduce e-visas. In addition, their e-visa bid must be considered first. If their e-visa bid is not successful then they must be given time to make their projected profits before Ghana can introduce e-visas.

What makes Access Citizens so powerful? How could any patriotic Ghanaian commit us to this! Diligent parliamentary oversight further confirms that this single-sourced sweetheart deal was not subjected to approval by the Public Procurement Authority as required by law.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ambassador Ramses J. Cleland signed the contract on the express instruction of Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey. This hurriedly negotiated sweetheart deal is set to deny Ghana’s diplomatic missions massive IGF. Sadly, they were not even consulted. Many of our diplomatic missions are justifiably kicking against this inimical transaction with our embassies in Washington and Beijing