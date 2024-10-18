Ghana Boxing Federation and Boxup unite to empower boxing community in Ghana

Boxup, an international social youth organisation for boxing, has officially announced a partnership with the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF).

This significant collaboration was unveiled at a prestigious event held on Friday, 11th October at the Ga Mashi Hall of the Bukom Sports Emporium Arena in Accra.

This partnership represents a pivotal advancement in the promotion and support of boxing talent across Ghana.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Mr. Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, CEO of Box Office Promotions, Mr. Charles Quartey, President of United Boxing Coaches Association of Ghana and the President of the Boxing Managers Association, Alhaji Moshud Zaid. A

dditional attendees included members of the Ghana Boxing Federation and representatives from various gyms. A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of the new national boxing kit and youth boxing matches.

This collaboration aims to address critical challenges by decentralising the boxing industry across all 16 regions, particularly by improving access to essential training resources and logistics for youth development.

The newly designed sportswear kit features a blend of innovative design, high quality materials, and functionality specifically tailored for boxers.

Emphasising performance and comfort, the kit reflects the rich heritage of Ghanaian boxing, whilst integrating modern elements for enhanced athletic performance.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr Stephen Addison, Founder of Boxup, said, “It’s been an honour to collaborate with the Ghana Boxing Federation to launch the new branded sportswear kit.

We believe there is greatness in the country and in the potential of the youth being developed within the boxing capital of Bukom.

At Boxup, we are committed to developing underprivileged youth, providing them with better opportunities and inspiring them away from a life of crime to become valuable members of their communities”

He further added, “Our goal is to create a kit that not only celebrates the rich boxing culture of Ghana, but also provides athletes with the tools they need to succeed in the ring.”

Mr. Dauda Fuseni, Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, stated, “Our primary objective is to foster the development and discovery of sports talent in Ghana. One of the major challenges we face is securing logistics for boxers to effectively pursue their craft.

The involvement of Boxup will address many of these challenges and encourage more youths to engage the sport without setbacks. We are now better positioned to train and develop a larger number of boxers, transforming them into future world champions and providing them with opportunities to represent their country”

The GBF is committed to making boxing accessible to all and fostering the future of the sport. By leveraging the sport to transform lives, improve communities and impact the nation, the GBF aims to establish a lasting legacy of excellence for future generations.

For more information about Boxup and the new sportswear kit developed in partnership with the Ghana Boxing Federation, please visit: boxupcrime.org.