Ghana Scout end 7-day peace walk with courtesy call on Ga Mantse

By Patrick Biddah

The Ghana Boys Scout, has ended a 7-day peace walk with a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, at his Palace at Kaneshie in Accra.

Started on November 21, 2024 in the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi, the walk was to intensify the campaign for peace during and after the upcoming presidential parliamentary polls.

Although, it is an annual ritual by the scouts, this year’s walk solicited the support of high ranking traditional authorities such as the King of Asantes, Otumfuo Osei Turu II who gladly offered his blessings by making the walk to begin from his jurisdiction.

Sister association, the Ghana Girls Guide, who also participated, reiterated the need to eschew violence by protecting the peace and unity of the country.

Speaking an interview with Journalists to give an overview of the walk, the Board Chairman of the Scouts and Guide Fellowship, Dr Albert Tetteh Botchway , indicated that this year’s walk saw to the sharing and distribution of about 10, 000 miniature flags, 10,000 car stickers and over 10, 000 leaflets of peace messages.

According to him, the walk started with 95 participants, but along the journey, many more scouts scattered across the nook and crannies of the country, joined in the peace walk.

“We initially did 12 hours on the first day and later did 8 hours .In all we did 600 hours “, he pointed out.

With no recorded eventuality, however, Dr Tetteh Botchway, highlighted the resilience of the walkers which he said represented the benefits of being a scout.

The 7-day peace walk, he emphasized, also demonstrated the sacrifice of the participants to go all out to sell peace to every Ghanaian.

This, he added should be reciprocated by Ghanaians with their commitment to patriotism and volunteerism.

The only shortfall, as it emerged was the absence of the police to provide protection but that was made up by the team of medics from the Ghana Ambulance Service who received praise at the meeting with the Ga Mantse.

Earlier, the leadership of the scout rededicated their resolve to building a 5,000 capacity ultra modern training center for scouts.

It is to assemble scouts and the general public every week to inculcate in them their adherence to civic responsibility and standards.

In his remarks to receive the delegation, the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, stressed the need to safeguard the peace of the country.

He said, peace is important and it can be demonstrated when we love one another.

He praised the scouts for going all out to make a statement with their walk and called on them not to relent on this commitment.

The King, who spoke in the Ga dialect, further reiterated his support to peace and that of the Asantehene, with whom they have a strong bond for the promotion of growth and development in all sphere of human endeavours.