Jospong Group’s Executive Chairman urges peaceful elections in Ghana

As Ghana prepares to head to the polls in December 2024, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, has emphasized the importance of peaceful elections.

Speaking at the Group’s Annual Thanksgiving Service in Accra in Friday November 29, 2024, Dr. Agyepong implored citizens to exercise their right to vote peacefully, ensuring the country’s stability and progress.

Under the theme, “Jesus Christ is more than enough,” the annual Thanksgiving service event was an opportunity for the Jospong Group to reflect on its journey, express gratitude, and seek guidance for the future.

The thanksgiving service is a yearly celebration by JGC and ZGL to commemorate the awesomeness of God throughout the year despite challenges along the way.

Dr Agyepong, acknowledged God’s blessings on Ghana and the company, emphasizing that peace is crucial, especially during this election period.

“Let’s ensure that Ghana remains the shining star, hope and progress and beacon of stability in Africa,” he prayed.

He added that “We have done it and we can do it again.

He emphasized that, Ghana is the only that Ghanaians can call home “so let’s cherish and commit to growth and prosperity”.

The Executive Chairman, also expressed his appreciation to the board, management, staff, and the government, particularly President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for their support and encouragement.

On his part, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, emphasized the importance of peaceful elections and patriotism.

Apostle Nyamekye, encouraged citizens to exercise their franchise peacefully, emphasizing equality before the ballot box.

He cautioned against allowing unscrupulous individuals to incite violence, stressing that “no life should be lost during this election.”

“You and the president of the Republic are equal before the ballot box. He has one vote and so do you. Exercise your franchise peacefully and leave the polling center, you can come back and be part of the counting and collation when the time is right”, he admonished.

Drawing from the theme “Jesus Christ is more than enough,” Apostle Nyamekye reflected on biblical accounts, including God’s provision of manna to the Israelites in Exodus 16:1 and Jesus Christ’s declaration as the bread of life in John 6:41.

As Ghana prepares for the upcoming elections, Dr Agyepong and Apostle Nyamekye’s messages of peace and unity serve, as a timely reminder of the importance of maintaining stability and promoting growth and prosperity in the country.