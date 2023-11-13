GeneralMajor 2

Gertrude Quashigah school feeding programme coordinator dead

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme, Gertrude Quashigah, has reportedly died.

She is reported to have died on Sunday, November 12, 2023, cititnewsroom.com reports.

Born on February 1, 1960, in Dzelukope, Keta, in the Volta Region, Gertrude Quashigah was not only a distinguished personality in the hospitality industry, but she was also a key contributor to the Ghanaian food sector.

She served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Ambar Quality Foods Limited.

Gertrude Quashigah, the wife of the late Major Courage E. K Quashigah (Rtd), a former minister in the John Agyekum Kufuor administration, graduated from Keta Secondary Senior High School and pursued further studies in her chosen field.

More Read

Why former Black Stars player Raphael Dwamena refused to retire despite heart complication

Akoto Ampaw dead at 57
Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor passes on at age 88
Wagner boss Prigozhin confirmed dead in plane crash – Moscow

During her tenure as the National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Gertrude Quashigah played a pivotal role in ensuring that children nationwide had access to nutritious meals.

The program aimed to boost school enrolment, attendance, and retention while enhancing the overall health and well-being of students.

In May 2021, Quashigah was relieved of her position by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, with a letter dated May 18, 2021, instructing her to hand over any official documents or property in her custody to the chief director of the ministry.

The letter did not provide a reason for her removal.

However, President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo later reversed the decision.

You Might Also Like

Why former Black Stars player Raphael Dwamena refused to retire despite heart complication

Akoto Ampaw dead at 57

Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor passes on at age 88

Wagner boss Prigozhin confirmed dead in plane crash – Moscow

Share this Article
Previous Article Alan Kyerematen wounding NPP with skirt & blouse campaign 
Next Article Why former Black Stars player Raphael Dwamena refused to retire despite heart complication
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Kenyans get holiday to plant 100 million trees
Major 4 World
Why former Black Stars player Raphael Dwamena refused to retire despite heart complication
Major 3 Sports
Gertrude Quashigah school feeding programme coordinator dead
General Major 2
Alan Kyerematen wounding NPP with skirt & blouse campaign 
Uncategorized
Lost your password?