GEPA, GIPC and  Shippers Authoritybosses hold strategic meeting

..To boost Ghana’s export sector

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Francis Kojo Kwarteng Arthur, has held strategic meetings with the heads of the Ghana Shippers Authority and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) to strengthen collaboration and enhance the country’s export potential.

In discussions with Prof. Ransford Gyampo, the CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority, the focus was on deepening partnerships to tackle logistical and transportation challenges that affect Ghana’s export sector. 

The two agencies also aligned their efforts to support the Accelerated Export Development Programme, a key initiative aimed at boosting Ghana’s export competitiveness.

At the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Mr Arthur, met with the CEO, Mr Simon Madjie, to explore joint efforts in promoting exports and attracting foreign direct investment.

 Key outcomes of the meeting included establishing joint committees to address export-related challenges, leveraging opportunities under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for Ghanaian products such as yam, groundnuts, and textiles, and fostering collaboration among agencies to enhance Ghana’s global trade presence.

These engagements reflect GEPA’s commitment to driving economic growth by ensuring Ghanaian exporters have the necessary support and resources to thrive in international markets.

