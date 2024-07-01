GAEC holds TVET reforms, competency-based training, proposal writing workshop

A workshop to sensitise the Management of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) on technical and vocational education and training (TVET) reforms and competency-based training (CBT) has been held in Accra.

The five-day workshop, organized by the TVET wing of GAEC in collaboration with the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) under the Ghana Skills Development Fund (GSDF), also equipped other GAEC staff with proposal writing and served as a refresher course on CBT for its facilitators.

At the opening ceremony on Monday, the Director-General of GAEC, Prof. Samuel Boakye Dampare, disclosed that the workshop was made possible by the GSDF through a grant it awarded GAEC in September 2023.

“The grant requires GAEC to upgrade its welding department and train welders in new Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) and Metal Inert Gas (MIG) welding techniques,” he added.

Prof. Dampare, noted that the workshop would not only provide GAEC Management with firsthand information on TVET reforms but would also help them appreciate the transformation and innovation agenda it holds for the country in order to contribute to it.

He indicated that the GAEC and CTVET have over the years developed a mutual relationship, resulting in the delivery of training modules in a wide range of technical and vocational skills such as ICT and photography.

“As you may be aware, this project is not the first in the area of technical and vocational training that GAEC has had the honour of implementing. Previous ones have included, for example, training of young women in Information and Communication Technology (ICT). These have afforded CAEC the opportunity to build capacity in training for informal sector operators especially in technical and vocational subjects and skills” he said.

The Director-General congratulated the project team for developing a successful grant proposal and urged them to dutifully adhere to all the grant requirements.

“I urge all Institutes of GAEC to explore various avenues of securing grants in their areas of specialization. Let us all think outside the box and collaborate where necessary to obtain such grants to support the work of GAEC” he stressed.

.