Travel tips from Ghanaian Emirates Cabin Crew Daniel Kumevor

Daniel Kumevor, a proud Ghanaian and Emirates cabin crew member with over a decade of experience, shares his top travel tips from packing smart to staying hydrated on long flights. Whether you are dreaming of a career in the skies or just looking for travel tips, these tips are sure to be helpful.

Packing Light and Smart

What are your top three hacks for packing light yet stylish clothing that can handle any weather?

Choose versatile clothing: Opt for items that can be worn in different ways, such as cardigans or stylish sarongs that can double as skirts or dresses.

Mix and match: Pack clothing that can easily be mixed and matched. Use accessories like stylish hats or belts to enhance your look.

Plan ahead: Base your wardrobe choices on the destination you’ll be visiting.

How do you create a travel wardrobe that’s both chic and practical for jet-setting around the world?

Keep the colours simple and create a wardrobe that can be mixed and matched for any weather situation.

Any unexpected items that you always pack that have turned out to be lifesavers?

A mini bag that wraps around the chest, which I purchased in Barcelona.Ithelps keep my belongings safe and organized.

Staying Hydrated and Energized

What are your go-to tips for staying hydrated on long flights?

Avoid salty foods and drink plenty of water and refreshing beverages during the flight to prevent dehydration.

How do you adjust your sleep schedule to beat jet lag and stay energized?

Go for walks in the sunlight to adjust your body clock and boost energy. Stay hydrated, eat nutritious food, and maintain a regular workout routine.

Any secret in-flight exercises or natural remedies to share?

Peppermint tea aids digestion and is caffeine-free.

What’s your favourite in-flight snack to stay energized?

A handful of roasted nuts keeps me energized for hours.

Ghanaian Hospitality in the Skies

How do you bring the famous Ghanaian warmth and hospitality to your passengers?

Offer a warm welcome with a genuine smile from boarding throughout the flight, along with genuine assistance.

Can you share an interesting time when you made someone’s flight extra special?

Taking care of an elderly lady on a flight from Dubai to Dar es Salaam who could not eat by herself due to health reasons. Her gratitude and blessings have stayed with me.

Mini Layover Adventures

How do you turn short layovers into exciting mini-adventures?

Plan and bond with colleagues to create memorable mini-adventures after landing.

What’s the coolest thing you have done during a layover?

I have visited iconic sites such as The Acropolis, The Colosseum, The Eiffel Tower, The Great Wall of China, and more.

What’s your funniest travel mishap during a layover?

Forgetting to pack winter clothes and sneakers for a layover in Zurich, I laughed at myself and just stayed at the hotel enjoyed their hospitality.

Budgeting Like a Pro

What are your top tips for managing money while living the fabulous cabin crew lifestyle?

A top tip is to budget a specific amount each month for savings and emergencies. Thankfully, Emirates provides accommodation, transportation, and layover expenses, allowing crew members to spend their money as preferred.

Travel First Aid Must-Haves

What essential items are always in your travel first aid kit?

In my travel first aid kit, I always carry an inhaler for altitude changes and pain relief medications.

Have you ever had to use your first aid kit in an unexpected situation?

Yes, I had to use my first aid kit for medication during a case of food poisoning in Bali.

Long Flight Comforts

What are your must-have items to stay comfy on long flights?

My must-have items are noise-cancelling headphones and earplugs for a comfortable sleep/rest.

Any tips for staying fresh and rested during long-haul flights?

I recommend using a face spray with natural ingredients to hydrate the face and a hand lotion with relaxing oils.

Language Tools for World Travelers

Which language apps or tools are your favourites for connecting with locals in new countries?

My favourite language app is the “TRANSLATE” app on my company-provided iPad. I also like to research the destination’s language and attractions beforehand.

How do you handle communication barriers with passengers who speak different languages?

With over 140 nationalities in the cabin crew community, there is usually someone who speaks the language of the specific route and can assist with translation.

Travel-Friendly Beauty Secrets

Do you have any tips for hairstyles or skincare that survive even the longest journeys?

My tip is to hydrate your skin before the flight using Shea butter from Ghana.

Handling Travel Surprises

How do you stay calm and collected when travel plans change unexpectedly?

I stay calm and collected by remaining positive and open to new challenges, seeing every situation as an opportunity for growth.

Showcasing Diversity and Inclusivity

As a male cabin crew member, how do you bring your unique touch to the team?

I bring humour, elegance, gentleness, and assurance of safety and security both on the ground and in the skies.

How does Emirates support and encourage a diverse and inclusive team?

Emirates has over 22,000 cabin crew members who speak more than 70 languages, promoting diversity and inclusivity.

Can you share a moment when you felt proud to represent Ghana and showcase its culture on an international stage?

I felt proud to represent Ghana on the historic EK 787 flight on October 2, 2018, when Emirates’ A380 landed in Accra. I felt extremely proud of my heritage.

What advice would you give to other men considering a career as cabin crew?

Regardless of gender, being a cabin crew member in Emirates is an eye-opening career, and the iconic uniform will bring out elegance in you.

What advice do you have for Ghanaians who are considering a career as cabin crew with Emirates?