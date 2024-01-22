Former Volta Regional Minister Modestus Ahiable dies at 75

Former Volta Regional Minister Modestus Ahiable, a prominent figure in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has passed away at age 75.

He died on Sunday, January 21, 2024, as confirmed by his son Abraham Ahiable, who has requested “privacy and support” for the family during this period of mourning.

He had been a Member of Parliament for Ketu North in the Volta Region

Modestus Ahiable served as the Volta Regional Minister from 1993 to 1997 in the Jerry Rawlings administration.

Additionally, he held the role of Volta Regional chairman for the NDC and later served as Ghana’s ambassador to Benin from 2009 to 2013 during the John Mills and Mahama era.

Abraham Ahiable, who is also actively involved in NDC politics in the Volta Region, announced his father’s demise on Facebook early Monday morning, expressing deep sorrow and seeking understanding and support during this challenging time.

Further details about the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

He wrote “A Father… A Voice We Love Is Stilled!

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our father, H.E. Modestus Yao Zébu Ahiable which occurred on Sunday, 21st January 2024.

“While we mourn our beloved, we kindly request for privacy and support during this difficult time.

“Further details will be communicated in due course.

“Thank you.

“Sincerely,

“Children & Family.