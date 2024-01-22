GeneralMajor 1Major Politics

Former Volta Regional Minister Modestus Ahiable dies at 75

larry.dogbey
2 Min Read

Former Volta Regional Minister Modestus Ahiable, a prominent figure in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has passed away at age 75. 

He died on Sunday, January 21, 2024, as confirmed by his son Abraham Ahiable, who has requested “privacy and support” for the family during this period of mourning.

He had been a Member of Parliament for Ketu North in the Volta Region

Modestus Ahiable served as the Volta Regional Minister from 1993 to 1997 in the Jerry Rawlings administration. 

Additionally, he held the role of Volta Regional chairman for the NDC and later served as Ghana’s ambassador to Benin from 2009 to 2013 during the John Mills and Mahama era.

More Read

Former Defence Minister Mark Woyongo passes on

NDC youth group locks up regional office in Tamale over detention of Vice Chairman
NDC condemns attack on Northern Regional treasurer
‘NPP is a cabal of family and friends’ – John Dramani Mahama

Abraham Ahiable, who is also actively involved in NDC politics in the Volta Region, announced his father’s demise on Facebook early Monday morning, expressing deep sorrow and seeking understanding and support during this challenging time.

 Further details about the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

He wrote “A Father… A Voice We Love Is Stilled!

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our father, H.E. Modestus Yao Zébu Ahiable which occurred on Sunday, 21st January 2024.

“While we mourn our beloved, we kindly request for privacy and support during this difficult time.

“Further details will be communicated in due course.

“Thank you.

“Sincerely,

“Children & Family.

You Might Also Like

Former Defence Minister Mark Woyongo passes on

NDC youth group locks up regional office in Tamale over detention of Vice Chairman

NDC condemns attack on Northern Regional treasurer

‘NPP is a cabal of family and friends’ – John Dramani Mahama

Share this Article
Previous Article Finance minister praises himself over IMF’s US$600 Million bailout
Next Article Excessive taxation is state-sponsored robbery – Prof Bokpin
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Media and Civil Society must police government to safeguard proper utilization of $1.150 billion January inflows from IMF and World Bank- Sa-ad Iddrisu writes
Feature Major 3
Gov’t crafted Western Togoland rogues pops up again in election year  
General Major 1
Ghana Armed Forces in word game over Bawku murders
General Major 1
NPP MPs scared of losing January 27 primaries
Major 1 Major Politics
Lost your password?