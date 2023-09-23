Former Bantama MP dies aged 49

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Daniel Okyem Aboagye has died at the age of 49.

Okyem Aboagye died on Saturday (23 September) after a short illness.

The businessman after spending one term in Parliament became a spokesperson for the New Patriotic Party (MP) on economic issues.

He was axed following his defeat at the 2020 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries by then deputy chief of staff Francis Asenso Boakye.

In Parliament, he was a member of the Economic Committee. He owned many businesses in Ashanti Region, popular among them is 2M Transport Services.

Education

Okyem Aboagye studied at the University of Ghana where he received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

He graduated in 2002 with an MBA and MIS in Accounting from Troy University, Alabama, USA. Okyem Aboagye was certified in 2003 as a public accountant at the Certified Public Accountant of USA.

Okyem Aboagye started his career as the branch manager of SINAPI ABA TRUST in 1998.

The former Bantama legislator later became the project manager of Opportunity International in 2003–2006. Okyem Aboagye was the financial controller of Globe Union in the US and CEO of MGI Microfinance in 2008–2012.