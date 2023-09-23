Historians must document all the human rights violations under the watch of Prez Nana Addo

…Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu

Ghanaian historians should duly record the following significant events in the nation’s history:

1. On September 21, 2023, a group of peaceful protesters opposing the government’s policies were faced with arrests and mistreatment by the Ghanaian police, including journalists like Bridget Otoo and others who were there to cover the protest in the media. These sad brutalities occurred under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo and IGP George Akuffo Dampare.

2. During the 2020 elections in the Techiman South constituency of the Bono East Region, seven (7) individuals were tragically shot by the Ghanaian military. President Nana Akufo-Addo, known as a human rights lawyer, was in office at the time.

3. On January 7, 2021, soldiers entered Ghana’s parliament to intervene in a dispute between NDC and NPP MPs, just hours before President Nana Akufo-Addo’s inauguration. That was a slap in the face of Ghana’s democracy.

4. Notably, over $1 million in cash was stolen from the home of an NPP minister during President Nana Akufo-Addo’s tenure. Investigations led by the government-appointed special prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, revealed further corruption involving the minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

5. It is imperative to document that the NPP government intends to use ten (10) oil fields of Ghana as collateral for a $431 million loan, primarily for the 2024 election campaign. This move would burden future generations with substantial debt, in addition to the already over $10 billion borrowed by this administration.

6. Ghanaian historians should not forget to record the controversial Agyapa gold royalties deal, which allegedly aimed to transfer Ghana’s future gold revenues to individuals close to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

These events and many more underscore the perception of the NPP administration as being associated with corruption, abuse of power and incompetence. It is vital to document them meticulously into the history books, as the NPP through its Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition has a history of always manipulating historical facts if those facts are not scholarly recorded by historians.

Documenting these happenings now into the history books would ensure that future generations have an accurate account of all the human rights violations and corrupt-deals that transpired under President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Lastly, if you are a voter who still claims neutrality and has not decided to vote President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP out of power in the 2024 election, consider

Theodore Roosevelt’s words on patriotism. Supporting leaders who serve the country effectively is patriotic, but opposing them when they fail in their duty is equally patriotic. In this context, voting for the NDC and John Mahama is the rational choice to free Ghana from the tyranny and corrupt practices of this current NPP administration.

It is a collective responsibility for citizens to unite against injustice and mismanagement of the economy and ensure free and fair elections in 2024. This is not a fight to be left only for the NDC. This is a patriotism fight for every Ghanaian.