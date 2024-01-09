Examiners in Bono Region demand payment for 2023 WASSCE

Examiners in the Bono Region are fuming over repeated delays in receiving their compensation for marking the 2023 West African Examinations Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Despite fulfilling their duties and the subsequent release of results, they remain in limbo, waiting for their rightful remuneration.

The examiners assert that this delay in payment has become a recurring issue on an annual basis, prompting them to call for a change in the current system.

Despite the release of the results by WAEC in 2023, the examiners report that they are still awaiting their rightful compensation.

“I started marking in 2010, and everything was okay, until recent times, the payments are not forthcoming. We have to wait for so many weeks or even months before we are paid. That is my concern, that is what we going through now as examiners.

“When you contact WAEC too, they will tell you the government has not given them the money. We don’t even have anybody to fight for us. They do everything against us. Look at the stress we went through during the marking, up till now we have not been paid.”

Another also said, “In fact, I’m even fed up to tell you the truth, I’m getting fed up because this is not the first time they are doing this. They have been delaying our payments for about two years now.”

“WAEC pressure examiners in which we have to work overnight. The employer-employee relationship is not going well. They should have even alerted us if there are any distortions, but they don’t do that and this has become a problem now,” one of the examiners also complained.

Though authorities at the WAEC office in Sunyani refused to speak on camera, they have acknowledged the outstanding payments owed to the examiners and assured them that they will be remunerated once the funds are released by the government.

The West African Examinations Council, on December 18, released the provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), blocking the results of 4,878 candidates for failing to return learning support materials supplied to them by their schools.

WAEC also withheld some subject results of candidates from 235 schools for giving artificial intelligence-generated answers during the 2023 WASSCE.