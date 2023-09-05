GeneralMajor 3

Bono Region: Goaso Krontihene found dead under a tree

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The body of Nana Yenhyira Kwadwo Kumah, the Krontihene of the Goaso Traditional Area in the Bono Region, has been discovered under an undergrowth near the town, casting a shroud of mourning over the entire Goaso community.

The Ahafo Regional Police Command has initiated a thorough investigation into the incident.

The deceased’s remains have been placed in the mortuary at the Goaso Government Hospital. Shedding light on the circumstances, Mr Richard Kwabena Acheampong, the late chief’s son, conveyed that eyewitnesses reported finding his father’s body lying prostrate under a tree.

He said his late father’s attire remained intact, and there was no trace of blood, struggle, or signs of foul play.

The police have been duly engaged to delve into this matter and ascertain the cause of his demise.

More Read

Interior Minister petitioned over alleged murder of three persons at New Drobo

Akufo-Addo commissions rehabilitated Sunyani Airport

You Might Also Like

Interior Minister petitioned over alleged murder of three persons at New Drobo

Akufo-Addo commissions rehabilitated Sunyani Airport

Share this Article
Previous Article NPP primaries: Quit and allow Bawumia to be the flagbearer if possible – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to aspirants
Next Article Ashaiman NDC dissociates itself from ‘Jane Naana’ for Mahama running mate press conference
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Alan Kyeremanten accuses NPP of skewing Super Delegates election to favour Bawumia, as he withdraws from the race
Major 1 Major Politics
Election results are manipulated at collation centers – Afari Gyan
Major Politics
Ashaiman NDC dissociates itself from ‘Jane Naana’ for Mahama running mate press conference
Major Politics
Bono Region: Goaso Krontihene found dead under a tree
General Major 3
Lost your password?