Bono Region: Goaso Krontihene found dead under a tree

The body of Nana Yenhyira Kwadwo Kumah, the Krontihene of the Goaso Traditional Area in the Bono Region, has been discovered under an undergrowth near the town, casting a shroud of mourning over the entire Goaso community.

The Ahafo Regional Police Command has initiated a thorough investigation into the incident.

The deceased’s remains have been placed in the mortuary at the Goaso Government Hospital. Shedding light on the circumstances, Mr Richard Kwabena Acheampong, the late chief’s son, conveyed that eyewitnesses reported finding his father’s body lying prostrate under a tree.

He said his late father’s attire remained intact, and there was no trace of blood, struggle, or signs of foul play.

The police have been duly engaged to delve into this matter and ascertain the cause of his demise.