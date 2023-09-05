Ashaiman NDC dissociates itself from ‘Jane Naana’ for Mahama running mate press conference

Leaders of the Ashaiman constituency of the main opposition National Democratic Congress have dissociated themselves from a press conference organised by some people in the area, through which they rallied support for former Education Minister Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang to be chosen again by former President John Mahama as running mate for the next general elections.

“We, the Ashaiman Constituency Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) hereby state for the records that the press conference organised here on the 29th of August 2023 by some individuals seeking support for Madam Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang to be selected as the vice presidential candidate for the 2024 election, is not an official endorsement by this constituency and does not represent the majority views as purported by the group”, a statement signed by Secretary Allan De-graft Quansah said.

“We believe in the democratic processes within our great party, and trust our leader, H.E John Dramani Mahama, to make the best decision for our collective success”.

“We urge all party members to refrain from putting undue pressure on our leader and to allow him the freedom to select a vice-presidential candidate without any external influences”, the executives said.

They noted: “Our party’s strength lies in unity, and we must prioritise our shared goals over individual interests”.

“Together, we can achieve a brighter future for our constituency and the nation”, the executives said, and urged the media “to disregard the press conference and disregard the statements made by the group”.

Professor Opoku Agyemang was Mr Mahama’s running mate in the 2020 general elections.