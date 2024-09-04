Ethnic favoritism engulf Ghana’s Military promotions

….Officers outrage over Defense Minister’s tribesman

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is embroiled in controversy as accusations of ethnic favouritism and regulatory violations surface within the ranks.

At the centre of the storm, is Colonel Moses Nanyun Nankpan, with service number GH 3257, whose rapid rise through the military hierarchy, has sparked widespread anger and concern among service members.

Colonel Nankpan, born on June 6, 1969, and commissioned into the Pay Corps on September 3, 2004, has become a lightning rod for criticism.

His career trajectory, which has seen him promoted beyond the rank of Major—a level typically considered the ceiling for Special Duty Commissioned Officers—has raised eyebrows across the Armed Forces.

According to GAF regulations, Special Duty Officers, are not permitted to advance beyond the rank of Major, making Col Nankpan’s subsequent promotions to Lieutenant Colonel and then full Colonel, particularly contentious.

The situation, has been further complicated by allegations of political interference. Col Nankpan’s close relationship with Defense Minister, Dominic Aduna Bingab Nitiwul, who also serves as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bimbilla in the Northern Region, has fueled suspicions of favouritism.

Critics argue that Col Nankpan’s continued service, despite having reached the retirement age of 50 and surpassing the typical 10-year limit for Special Duty Officers, is a blatant violation of military regulations.

The controversy, has been exacerbated by reports that Col Nankpan, a former member of the Ghana Military Police, has not undergone the rigorous promotion exams or attended the Junior or Senior Staff Colleges required of other officers seeking advancement.

Instead, his ascent appears to have been facilitated by his connections, with some alleging that ethnic considerations played a role in his promotions.

Col Nankpan’s case, has sparked outrage within the military, with many questioning the integrity of the promotion process and the implications of such practices for the cohesion and professionalism of the Armed Forces.

The situation reached a boiling point when it was revealed that Col Nankpan, a Konkomba by ethnicity and a former Military Attaché to Nitiwul, was sent to China on a study leave to pursue a PhD, with the GAF reportedly sanctioned the move.

Upon his return, Col Nankpan, is expected to serve an additional three years, further extending his military career in a manner that has left many senior officers and others within the forces disillusioned.

There are growing calls for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Col Nankpan’s promotions and the broader implications of such actions for the GAF’s adherence to its own regulations.

The situation, has also cast a fuss on the governance of the military, raising critical questions about the influence of politics and ethnicity within the critical state institution.