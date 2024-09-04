Asantehene told not to be selective in galamsey fight

..As NPP “Chairman Wontumi” walks free

A Development Economist and Research Fellow at the University of Ghana, has praised Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for destooling three chiefs engaged in galamsey activities in the region, but asked him not to be selective in his approach, because many other chiefs under his paramountcy are deeply involved in the illegal mining business.



On Peace FM’s Kokrokoo show on Monday, September 2, 2024, Dr George Domfeh, expressed that galamsey could be eradicated, if Otumfuo chose to penalize chiefs involved by stripping them of their chieftaincy titles.



“I want to commend Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. He has done very well by taking action against the chiefs. If he continues on this path, galamsey will be completely eliminated in the country,” Dr George Domfeh said.

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias “Chairman Wontumi”, also many times, has been accused of involving in illegal mining using multiple companies, including Akonta Mining Company Limited. But he has repeatedly denied the claim.

Interestingly, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has also issued a stern warning to Members of Parliament (MPs) who are actively engaging in illegal mining activities known as ‘galamsey’.

According to Mr Speaker, some MPs collaborate with individuals involved in the illegality for financial gain.

Dr George Domfeh, on his part, had alleged that, out of the 66 paramountcies in the Asantehene’s jurisdiction, many chiefs are involved in illegal mining activities without his knowledge.



“The reason I’m saying this is that, I know there are about 66 paramountcies under Otumfuo’s jurisdiction. So, if he has destooled the Sabronum chief, then it’s worth commendation. There is another town that used to be in the same district with Bekwai; galamsey has completely destroyed the township.



“So, the chief should investigate the Obuasi and Bekwai areas. He should form taskforces to go around and destool all the chiefs. If he starts doing that, and all the 66 paramountcies under him, would stop engaging in galamsey activities, Ghana will progress,” he added.



His comments are in response to the destoolment of three chiefs by the Asantehene in the Ashanti Region for their involvement in illegal mining (galamsey).



The three chiefs – Gyaasehene of Sabronum, Nana Awua Gyau Atuomi, Sabronum’s Akyeamehene, and the Baamuhene – have been prohibited from carrying out any traditional duties on behalf of the Asantehene, who is the Overlord of the Asante Kingdom.



The Asantehene, subsequently appointed the Akwamuhene of Sabronum, as the interim caretaker of the area to oversee the election of a new candidate, Kofi Asante, as part of the process to enstool a new chief in the area.

In a dramatic turn of events, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, destooled the Gyaasihene, Akyeamehene, and Baamuhene of Sabronum, stripping them of their titles and responsibilities.

The decisive action was taken during the Asanteman Council meeting on August 26, 2024, at the Manhyia Palace.

The destoolment is a direct result of the trio’s involvement in illegal mining, commonly known as ‘galamsey‘, a practice that has plagued the region and drawn widespread condemnation.

The Asantehene’s bold move, sends a strong message that the Asante kingdom, will not tolerate such activities, which pose a significant threat to the environment and the well-being of its citizens.

Galamsey, has been a persistent problem in the region, with many chiefs and community leaders facing criticism for their perceived complicity or inaction.

The Asanteman Council, has been under pressure to take decisive action against those involved in the practice.

Following the destoolment, a new Sabronum Manhene, Kofi Asante, has been nominated and selected to take the reins.

This development marks a new chapter for Sabronum, as the community looks to move forward from the challenges posed by galamsey.

The destoolment, has sparked mixed reactions, with some hailing Otumfuo Asantehene’s decision as a bold move against galamsey, while others have expressed concerns about the potential consequences for the affected individuals and their families.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, during a two-day emergency sitting of Parliament, where MPs debated the ongoing galamsey crisis, also waded in.

During the session, MPs emphasised the state’s failure to effectively address the issue, with arguments presented from both sides of the House.

In light of this, the Speaker, urged MPs to refrain from participating in galamsey activities and stressed the need for Parliament to set a positive example in the fight against this illegal practice.

“Who are those participating in the galamsey? If we take a census, some of you will be there, and the people you are talking to are aware – it is not that they are unaware. They are aware that some of you are participating in it,” he said.

Mr Bagbin continued; “So please, first, desist from doing it yourself. Don’t go to them for money for your campaigns. Don’t solicit their votes. Let them see your work. Truly, it is a disgrace that we’ve gone this far. Look at the water—horrible.”

In October 2022, the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, denied reports about his involvement in illegal mining.

This was after the Forestry Commission was directed to halt the activities of Akonta Mining Limited’s operation, Mr Boasiako, said he was willing to allow due process.

“I am appealing to them to use the law. They should do their investigations, and we should let the law work,” he said on his TV station, Wontumi TV.

Mr Boasiako also responded to speculation that he is involved in illegal mining, saying, “I want to tell the public that I am not into galamsey.”

“I have a large scale company which Akonta mining is under… All the required documents I have, I will make all available,” he added.

Akonta Mining Company Limited was said to have been operating unlawfully in the Nimri Tano forest reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.

According to the government, while the mining company has a lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, the company has no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri forest reserve.

There have been calls for the prosecution of persons running Akonta Mining Limited’s operation in the forest reserve.