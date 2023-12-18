Estate agent gets Ghana Airports Company job as new MD

The Herald has picked reports that the government has concluded its search for a new Managing Director (MD) for the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) following the dismissal of Pamela Djamson-Tettey, on the claim that she would reach the mandatory retirement age of 60, on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

One Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, according to The Herald’s insiders, has been selected to replace Mrs. Djamson-Tettey.

Details on the new GACL MD, are sketchy, but she is said to have operated in the real estate industry acting as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a company called Vantage Real Estate Group, which links homeowners and buyers or tenants together for a fee.

Apart from being a product of Achimota School, nothing much is known about her educational background, temperament and competence by The Herald for her turbulent job as the head of Ghana’s airports.

She becomes the 4th female MD of GACL after Essie Anno-Sackey (2007—2009) and Doreen Owusu-Fianko (2009—2013) but the fourth MD since the Akufo-Addo government took over the reign of the country. Charles Kwame Asare (2014—2017), had handed over to John Dekyem Attafuah (2017—2019) who handed over Yaw Kwakwa and then to Mrs. Djamson-Tettey.

The dismissal of Djamson-Tettey, who had made significant strides in improving the state-owned company’s efficiency and revenue generation, is believed to be linked to her opposition to transferring prime GACL lands to Heaven Builders Limited, owned by Benedict Peters, a friend of the Akufo-Addo family.

The proposed disposal of airport lands to Heaven Builders Limited, allegedly at a significantly reduced value, has sparked concerns about transparency and fairness.

The company, with connections to the Akufo-Addo family, is seeking valuable land near the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) for the Airport City 2 Project.

Benedict Peters’ counter-proposal, valued lower than independent assessments, has raised eyebrows and triggered suspicions of preferential treatment.

The situation highlights the challenges in balancing governance, transparency, and potential conflicts of interest within state-owned enterprises.

The disparity in land valuation and concerns about the government’s intentions emphasize the need for scrutiny, public discourse, and adherence to fair practices to ensure accountability in such critical matters.

Additionally, there are concerns regarding the government’s inconsistency in enforcing the retirement age, as several senior management officers, including Captain (Rtd) Budu Koomson, aged over 70, are still in service.

The Herald last week reported the troubling situation at GACL, where senior management positions have been taken over by individuals who have exceeded the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

This influx of retirees has resulted in a stagnation of staff promotions, with some employees remaining in the same roles for over 21 years, creating tension within the state-owned GACL.

Captain (Rtd) Budu Koomson, aged over 70, is serving as the Special Assistant Adviser to the Managing Director.

His appointment is perceived as a reward for his involvement in bringing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Nana Akufo-Addo to power. Despite changes in Managing Directors over the years, Koomson continues to hold his position without any blemish.

Similarly, Colonel (Rtd) Emmanuel Akohene Mensah, aged 69, serves as the Director of Aviation Security.

Additionally, Yaw Appiah-Danquah, aged 63, the Director of Airports Planning and Projects, and Emmanuel Akotoa Fianko, aged 64, the Group Executive in charge of Procurement, have also retained their positions with no indications of departure.

The development, has sent the workers some of whom hadn’t been promoted in years murmuring about the purity of the government’s intention, especially when many heads of state agencies, including Ghana Railway Authority and Ghana Gas Company are over 60 years old, but still in office on contract under the claim of excellent performance or unique expertise.