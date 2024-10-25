Energy ministry suspends controversial bills to merge ECG, NEDCo, VRA & others

The Ministry of Energy, has called on Parliament to suspend deliberations on the Ghana Energy Regulatory Authority Bill, which proposes significant restructuring within the country’s energy sector.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 23, and signed by Herbert Krapah, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry requested that Parliament temporarily halt discussions on the bill to allow for further consultations with key stakeholders.



“The Ministry respectfully requests Parliament to suspend consideration of the aforementioned bill to enable us to hold further consultations,” the statement read.



The bill, which includes the Ghana Thermal Authority Bill, 2024, Ghana Hydro Authority Bill, 2024, Ghana Power Distribution Authority Bill, 2024, and Ghana Energy Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024, has sparked widespread criticism from various groups, particularly senior staff at the VRA.



The bill, if passed, would merge the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) with the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and establish an independent Thermal Power Authority to oversee the thermal plants of the Volta River Authority (VRA).



The VRA’s senior staff, have been vocal in their opposition to the proposed merger, raising concerns about its potential to disrupt the authority’s operations.



They argue that combining the ECG and NEDCo, could compromise the VRA’s ability to manage its resources efficiently and deliver reliable energy services to the public.



In response to the bill, VRA staff, have staged demonstrations to express their dissatisfaction, warning that the proposed changes could jeopardize the stability and effectiveness of the organization.