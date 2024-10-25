Nkroful Chief accuses Ellembelle DCE of illegal mining

….Demands security crackdown

The Chief of Nkroful in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Nana Kwasi Kutuah V, has strongly condemned the District Chief Executive (DCE), Wilmot Kwasi Bonzo, over statements distancing himself from illegal mining activities in Nkroful and its surrounding areas.

In a press conference held at his palace on Thursday, October 24, 2024, Nana Kutuah V, accused the DCE and his associates of being directly involved in the illicit mining operations.

According to Nana Kutuah V, the DCE, is complicit in illegal mining activities occurring on land behind the Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School (NASS), including an operation by CIC Impex Mining Ltd, which was granted permission to mine under the guise of desilting the Sibile River.

He expressed deep anger at the DCE, for allowing the degradation of Nkroful’s lands and called on the Office of the President to intervene immediately.

“The DCE and his political allies are supervising the illegal mining devastation in Ellembelle, especially around NASS. His claims of innocence are baseless,” Nana Kutuah V stated.

He further, revealed that CIC Impex Mining Ltd, had been approved by the District Assembly to carry out desilting of the Sibile River, a move originally meant to address the problem of flooding caused by illegal mining.

However, the chief contended that, the real motive behind the project was to allow for mining operations on the reclaimed land, adding that the company was allowed to extract gold to fund the operation due to lack of financial support from the District Assembly.

“The District Assembly failed to fund the reclamation, so CIC Impex was directed to wash fine gold-bearing materials from the land to generate fuel for the work,” the chief disclosed.

A six-member supervisory committee, including representatives from the District Assembly and the Nkroful Small Scale Mining Association, was set up to oversee the desilting and reclamation process. Despite these efforts, Nana Kutuah V lamented that illegal mining, commonly known as “galamsey,” continues unabated in Nkroful.

The chief blamed some political leaders and traditional authorities for supporting the illegal mining operators, making it difficult to fight the menace.

Armed miners, have reportedly resisted efforts by the Nkroful Anti-Galamsey Task Force to halt their activities, and the lack of cooperation from the security forces has further hampered efforts to combat illegal mining in the area.

Nana Kutuah V, called for immediate action from national security agencies to halt all illegal mining in Nkroful and the broader Ellembelle District. He also urged for proper funding to desilt and reclaim the Sibile and Bruma rivers to prevent further flooding in the area.

The Nkroful Divisional Council reaffirmed its commitment to fighting illegal mining, assuring residents of their resolve to protect Nkroful’s lands from further destruction.

Below is that the Chief told the press yesterday;

Good morning to all members of the media who are gathered here this morning, Thursday, October 24, 2024, at the behest of the Chief of Nkroful and his elders to register our deep displeasure against the indiscriminate degradation of our forest and pollution of our water bodies by unscrupulous, irresponsible and nation wreckers’ individuals whose actions are destroying the good people of Nkroful lands.

We, Nananom, and the good people of Nkroful are gathered here today to also express our outrage at the recent press conference held by the Hon. DCE of Ellembelle District regarding illegal mining activities on NASS land. The Hon. DCE Kwasi Bonzo in his press release to the media on Monday 21st October 2024 at Nkroful claimed a letter written to him by the Secretary of Nkroful Traditional Council requesting that the District Assembly engages CIC Impex Ltd (a small-scale mining company) to desilt river sible from Nkroful to Anwiah and reclaim NASS Land encouraged CIC Impex Mining Ltd to mine on NASS land.

The truth of the matter regarding the desilting of river sible and reclamation of lands at Nkroful:

a. The desilting and reclamation of the river Sible were approved by the Ellembele District Assembly on 13 February 2024 in response to a clarion call by Nana Nkroful and his elders regarding perennial flooding at Nkroful as a result of the activities of galamsey along the river Sible.

b. The Ellembelle District Assembly assigned Nkroful Small Scale Mining Association led by CIC Impex Mining Limited as the contractor to dredge and reclaim approximately 1.2 kilometers, starting from behind the NASS wall and ending at around Kwame Nkrumah Museum.

c. The first phase of the work from the Nkroful Palace Road bridge to the new site has been completed by CIC Impex Mining Ltd.

d. The recent work done by CIC Impex Mining Ltd was to complete the second phase of the contract from Teleku-Bukazo cemetery to the palace road bridge at Nkroful.

e. The letter referred to by Hon. Kwasi Bonzo written by my secretary was to request the authority of the District Assembly to incorporate NASS land and the other stretch of Sible River from Teleku-Bukazo to Anwiah and we are still waiting for approval from the District Assembly.

f. Due to the inability of the District Assembly to fund the desilting and reclamation, CIC Impex Mining Ltd was directed by the District Assembly to “wash” any fine gold-bearing materials from the reclaimed land and use the proceeds to buy diesel to aid the operation.

g. The District Assembly set up a six-member committee to supervise the operations of the desilting and reclamation of Nkroful lands. The committee comprises:

a. Hon. Assembly member of Nkroful Electoral Area

b. The Head of Works, Ellembelle District Assembly, Nkroful.

c. District Director-NADMO, Nkroful

d. Ag Head EPA-Ellembelle District Assembly

e. District Physical Planing Officer-Ellembele District Assembly, Nkroful

f. Nkroful Small Scale Mining Association, Nkroful.

Community-driven initiatives to combat the menace of galamsey on Nkroful’s Stool Lands:

1. Nkroful Anti-Galamsey Task-Force: arresting, confiscating equipment’s used by galamsey operators and handing hefty fines to perpetrators to deter the continuation of the menace.

2. Partnering the District Assembly to desilt river Sible and reclaim the already destroyed land.

3. Ongoing Community Engagement and advocacy: continues engagement with local youth on Anti-Galamsey Initiatives to halt galamsey activities on Nkroful Stool Lands and awareness creation about the menace of illegal mining.

Challenges facing Nananom in attempt to fight galamsey:

Illegal miners are heavily armed and continue to fight against our Anti-Galamsey Task Force.

Some galamsey operators are being aided by political actors as well as traditional leaders in the Ellembelle District.

There is less corporation and unwillingness by the security apparatus to fight galamsey within the district.

The way forward;

That the security operatives comprised of the National Security, NIB, Ghana Police Service, Military and other agencies should immediately halt all galamsey activities on Nkroful lands (including NASS land) and galamsey activities in Ellembelle District in general.

There should be a proper funding to desilt and reclaim river Sible and Bruma to prevent flooding in Nkroful and its environs.

All galamsey activities at the upstream of river Sible and Bruma at Teleku-Bukazo and Anwiah must stop immediately by Ellembelle DISEC.

The Nkroful Divisional Council wishes to reassure all citizens and its environs of our commitment and resolve to fight the menace of galamsey to preserve our land.

May God bless the Nkroful Manle, Nzema Manle and our mother land Ghana.

Thank you.