Emirates SkyCargo expands operations across Africa, prioritizing perishable shipments

Emirates SkyCargo, continues to strengthen its presence in Africa, handling an impressive 95,000 tonnes of cargo annually, equivalent to 95 million kilos across the continent.

This figure, equivalent to 95 million kilograms, underscores the airline’s extensive operations and commitment to supporting Africa’s trade and logistics sectors.

Speaking to the journalists in Nairobi on the sidelines of the ongoing Air Cargo and Transport Logistics Africa 2025 conference, the Pharma Global Sales Manager at Emirates SkyCargo, Julian Sutch, noted that of the total cargo handled, 75,000 tonnes are outbound shipments, with perishable goods such as fresh produce, meat, and flowers taking precedence.

These perishables represent Africa’s primary exports, but Emirates SkyCargo, also transports high-value commodities like diamonds and gold, showcasing its ability to operate across multiple verticals.

He stated that an additional 20 million kilograms of fresh cargo are now being moved annually, further diversifying the airline’s cargo portfolio.

“We are not a one-trick pony, our operations span a wide range of commodities, from perishables to precious metals, and we invest heavily in infrastructure to ensure the integrity of every shipment.” He emphasized.

Mr Sutch, stressed that for high-value items like diamonds and gold, Emirates SkyCargo employs stringent security measures, while for perishables, maintaining precise temperature controls, whether between 2–8°C or ambient 15–25°C is critical, saying the airline meticulously manages the entire supply chain to guarantee product quality and reliability.

He added that as a premium airline, Emirates SkyCargo, prides itself on its operational excellence, achieving a 99percent performance rate through its Dubai hub.

“This makes us one of the top-performing international airlines in the world. Customers across Africa can trust that when their cargo moves through our hubs to global destinations, its integrity remains intact.” He noted.

Mr Sutch pointed out that service quality, product integrity, and reliability are at the core of Emirates SkyCargo’s operations stressing that with an on-time performance rate of 99percent, the airline ensures that shipments are delivered efficiently and without delay.

He stated that partnerships with ground-handling agents across Africa further strengthen its operations.

“We are only as strong as our weakest link or our strongest partner. We collaborate with a range of ground-handling agents who meet our stringent requirements, ensuring that every type of cargo is managed to the highest standards.” He explained.

Mr Sutch noted that in airports with multiple handling options, Emirates SkyCargo’s team, carefully selects the best agent for each commodity, while in locations with only one handler, the airline works closely with them to maintain its high standards.

This, according to him, collaborative approach has been instrumental in the airline’s success across the continent.

Mr Sutch pointed out that Emirates SkyCargo’s commitment to Africa, extends beyond logistics; stating that it is a testament to the airline’s role in driving economic growth and supporting local industries.

He noted that by efficiently moving perishables and high-value goods, the airline is helping African exporters reach global markets, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner in the region’s trade ecosystem.